Certified American Grown Announces New Membership Opportunities

Sacramento, CA – Certified American Grown, the cut flower and foliage industry association focused on strategic promotion and advocacy for its members, continues to innovate and announce new membership categories and alignment of associate member opportunities to provide an inclusive, unified voice for the domestic cut flower and foliage industry. The newest category announced at last week’s annual membership meeting allows farms to join in a general, non-certified membership category.

The announcement of the new category is in recognition of the fact that not all farms have the need for the licensed brand mark based upon their individual sales structure and models yet have a desire to support and belong to an organization that represents their operations and industry. The announcement of this category complements the recent invitation to members of the potted plant community to join as certified members and utilize the recognized and trademarked “Certified American Grown” seal on packaging and collateral in the marketplace.

Further, Certified American Grown has streamlined and announced new alignment and opportunities in the Associate Membership category. This membership type is intended for allied businesses and organizations that support the mission of Certified American Grown and its farm members.

“As Certified American Grown continues to evaluate the opportunities to be responsive to our industry and build a stronger community, we see there are places to become more inclusive,” said Certified American Grown CEO & Ambassador Camron King. “By developing new categories, we stand to increase the volume of the American cut flower and foliage voice in advocacy and promotional efforts. Speaking in a unified manner as the only organization focused on our domestic farms there is power in being as inclusive as possible and this afforded us the chance to launch new categories for farms to join.”

The process of applying for membership has also been streamlined and can be accessed on the Certified American Grown website at Become a Member – Certified American Grown (americangrownflowers.org).

About Certified American Grown. Certified American Grown is a diverse community of cut flower, cut foliage and potted plant farmers from across the United States. As the voice for domestic farms, CAG works towards sustainability and prosperity through a unified voice, effective advocacy, and strategic promotion. Certified American Grown farms participate in an independent, third-party supply-chain audit to verify both origin and assembly of the flowers and foliage grown. When it appears on bouquets, bunches, pots, packaging or signage, the iconic brand mark instills consumer confidence in place of origin. For more information about Certified American Grown, visit americangrownflowers.org.