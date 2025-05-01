Certified American Grown Applauds USDA for Second Round of Funding to Support Specialty Crop Agriculture

Washington, D.C. — Certified American Grown (CAG), the national trade association representing U.S. cut flower and foliage farmers, proudly applauds the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the second round release of $1.2 billion in funding through the Market Access and Specialty Crop (MASC) Resiliency Program. This vital investment in America’s specialty crops sector—of which U.S. cut flower and foliage farmers are an important part—demonstrates a continued commitment to bolstering the future of American agriculture.

“We are deeply appreciative that cut flower and foliage producers were once again recognized as eligible and critical stakeholders in this latest round of MASC support,” said Camron King, CEO & Ambassador of Certified American Grown. “These investments are essential to maintaining a robust domestic floral industry and ensuring that our farms, large and small, have the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive global marketplace.”

CAG recognizes the MASC program not only as a short-term lifeline but as a strategic investment in the long-term sustainability of U.S. specialty crop producers. However, funding alone cannot ensure success. Certified American Grown is committed to continuing our collaborative work with the USDA, members of Congress, and industry partners to address ongoing structural challenges that directly impact our growers, including:

Curbing the rising cost of inputs and doing business, which continues to strain the economic viability of farms;

Ensuring an available and viable labor force, including support for both domestic workforce development and access to secure, seasonal labor;

Staving off unsustainable import pressures by working toward a more balanced floral marketplace that allows U.S. producers to compete fairly.

For decades, U.S. cut flower and foliage producers have operated in an imbalanced environment shaped by government-issued preferences, foreign subsidies, and free trade agreements that favor international competitors. As a result, American flower and foliage farmers have faced an uphill battle to maintain domestic production, market share, and jobs.

“Strategic programs like MASC represent a step in the right direction,” added King. “But to truly revitalize and grow our sector, the structural policies that disadvantage U.S. producers must also be reexamined. Only through a combination of investment and reform can we ensure that American-grown flowers and foliage continue to bloom from coast to coast.”

Certified American Grown looks forward to ongoing partnership with USDA and federal leaders to promote American agriculture, protect our domestic floral and foliage industry, and build a more equitable and sustainable future for specialty crop producers across the country.

About Certified American Grown

Certified American Grown is the national voice of American cut flower and foliage farms. The organization advocates for the interests of U.S. growers, promotes domestic sourcing, and educates consumers on the importance of supporting homegrown flowers and greens. Learn more at www.americangrownflowers.org.