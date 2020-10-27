Certified American Grown Becomes an Independent Trade Association

Certified American Grown, a diverse and unified coalition of small to large cut flower and greens farms across the United States, has transitioned from a marketing and governmental relations group under the auspices of the California Cut Flower Commission to an independent trade association representing cut flower and greens farmers nationwide.

The reimagined organization is the only floral organization that certifies the origin of the flowers and greens the members grow, process, package, and market. Membership in the refreshed organization is building as farmers seek to connect with the past efforts of Certified American Grown to open markets, increase sales of domestic cut flowers and greens, and share the “origin matters” message with consumers.

As a trade association, Certified American Grown will continue its efforts to lobby on behalf of cut flower and greens farmers in Washington, D.C., sponsor American Grown Flowers Month in July, host the annual American Grown Field to Vase Dinner Tour, and give consumers confidence in the source of their flowers and greens by providing the only third-party guarantee in the floral industry validating bouquets and bunches purchased were actually homegrown.

“I’m flattered and humbled to have been elected the first chair of the new independent Certified American Grown organization. I’ve enjoyed working with members of the Certified American Grown Council in the past and was thrilled when council members agreed to be part of our new board,” said Rita Jo Shoultz, owner of Alaska Perfect Peony. “We’ve worked well together in the past, and I’m excited to be collaborating again to continue to promote the importance, value, and unmatched beauty of American Grown Flowers and Greens.”

“This will be an innovative group to watch and I look forward to an exciting future for our new, independent association,” added Dave Pruitt, administrator of Certified American Grown. “We’re excited to continue to connect people to the amazing flowers and greens grown right here in the U.S. and to grow consumers’ bond to a product that connects and brings joy to so many.”

Cut flower and greens farmers, industry vendors and potential contributors for Certified American Grown’s initiatives can reach out to Anna Kalins at [email protected] for more information on the reimagined organization.

Members of the Certified American Grown Formation Board are:

Rita Jo Shoultz, Alaska Perfect Peony, Chair

Mike A. Mellano, Mellano & Company, Vice Chair

Ko Klaver, Botanical Trading Company, Secretary

Rene Van Wingerden, Ocean Breeze Farms, Treasurer

Benno Dobbe, Holland American Flowers

Diana Roy, Resendiz Brothers Protea Growers

Lane DeVries, Sun Valley Floral Farms

FJ Trzuskowksi, Continental Floral Greens

Frank Arnosky, Texas Specialty Cut Flower

Michael Genovese, Summer Dream Farms

Andrea Gagnon, LynnVale Studios

David Register, Fern Trust

Erik Hagstrom, Albin Hagstrom & Son

By the end of the year, the new board will present its vision and goals, including a new 2021 schedule for the American Grown Field to Vase Dinner Tour, a signature event from Certified American Grown.

About Certified American Grown. Certified American Grown represents a unified and diverse coalition of U.S. cut flower and greens farms, including small to large entities in all seven districts of the country. Certified American Grown flower and greens farms participate in an independent, third-party supply-chain audit to verify both origin and assembly of the flowers and greens they grow. When it appears on bouquets, bunches, and other packaging or store signage, the Certified American Grown logo gives consumers confidence in the source of their cut flowers and greens and assures them their purchases come from a domestic American flower or greens farm. For more information about Certified American Grown, visit americangrownflowers.org.