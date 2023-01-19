Certified American Grown Field to Vase Dinner Tour Coming to Central Florida

Seville, Florida – Certified American Grown and Fern Trust in Seville, Florida are gearing up to host a wonderfully immersive Field to Vase dinner experience that celebrates the bounty of the farm and the beauty of fern growing in the region. The dinner is a unique experience scheduled for Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Located in the “Fern Capital of the World,” Seville, Florida, Fern Trust will host the American Grown Field to Vase dinner which includes a tantalizing dinner experience and you won’t want to miss the beauty and romance of dining among the lush ferns. While surrounded by the lush beauty of the fern farm and the eye-popping foliage designs that will adorn the event, guests will enjoy an artisanal meal hand crafted to complement the visual beauty that surrounds you. The experience will be an all-encompassing feast for all your senses!

Noted floral designer Kelly Shore from Petals by the Shore and The Floral Source, will wow guests with her innovative and gorgeous designs – making this even more of a must-attend event. Kelly will take guests on a visual experience that highlights the beauty of working with the exciting trend of all foliage design.

“This dinner is an incredible experience to meet our farmers, enjoy the gorgeous designs from the farm and designer, and build our community during an incredible dinner,” said Camron King, Certified American Grown CEO & Ambassador. “Guests will get the chance to enjoy the beauty of the farm under the big trees, lush green ferns, with a delicious meal and drinks, and by building an engaging community of American Grown fans.”



The Field to Vase Dinner Tour is a national series that has been recognized for the unique and immersive experiences that are once in a lifetime in nature and execution. Each event is unique to the farm hosts, location, floral designers, and culinary experiences. The 2023 tour has stops in Carlsbad, California; Homer, Alaska; and Meyers Cave, Virginia. Tickets are limited and are available by visiting the Certified American Grown Field to Vase website.