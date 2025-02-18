Certified American Grown Launches Exclusive Webinar Series

Sacramento, CA – Certified American Grown (CAG) has launched an exclusive webinar series to strengthen and support the domestic cut flower and foliage industry. CAG the association representing and advocating for America’s cut flower and foliage farmers, is proud to announce this new webinar series designed to provide valuable insights, education, and resources to its members and the broader domestic floral and foliage farming community.

This ongoing webinar series will cover a range of critical topics impacting the industry, including agricultural statistics, floral trends that farmers should be aware of, and the often-overlooked aspect of farmers’ mental health. More sessions are in development, ensuring continued value and relevance for farmers nationwide.

“As the only organization solely dedicated to advocating for, promoting, and uniting America’s cut flower and foliage farming industry, Certified American Grown is committed to equipping farmers with the knowledge and resources they need to thrive,” said Camron King, CEO and Ambassador of Certified American Grown. “This webinar series is one of the many ways we are strengthening our industry and fostering a more connected and informed community.”

Two upcoming webinars include:

Empower Your Cut Flower and Foliage Business with Key USDA Insights

Wednesday, February 19, 8:00 am PT/11 am ET

Register: Meeting Registration – Zoom

Unlock the Latest American Floral Trends® with J. Keith White

Wednesday, March 12, 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET

Register: Meeting Registration – Zoom

All domestic cut flower and foliage farmers are encouraged to participate in these webinars, whether they are current CAG members or not. However, membership offers unparalleled access to exclusive content, advocacy efforts, and a network of like-minded farmers working toward a stronger, more unified industry.

To become a member and add your voice to the growing movement advocating for American-grown flowers and foliage, visit: https://americangrownflowers.org/become-a-member/

About Certified American Grown

Certified American Grown is the national trade association representing and advocating for America’s cut flower and foliage farmers. Through strong advocacy, impactful promotion, and the development of a connected community, CAG works tirelessly to ensure that American-grown flowers and foliage are recognized and celebrated.