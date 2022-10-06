Certified American Grown Partners with H-E-B Blooms for Field to Vase Dinner, October 15, 2022, in Blanco, TX

Blanco, TX – Certified American Grown is excited to be partnering with H-E-B Blooms to provide the floral design elements for the Field to Vase dinner experience at Arnosky Family Farms. The dinner will celebrate the bounty of the farm, celebrate Dia de los Muertos, and bring together a community of American Grown flower and foliage enthusiasts. The dinner is a unique experience scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Certified American Grown, the host organization, works to promote and represent the interests of America’s cut flower and foliage farming families. Working with Frank and Pamela Arnosky of Arnosky Family Farms and Texas Specialty Cut Flowers to bring this dinner to life, guests will be treated to a once-in-a-lifetime experience that is a feast for all senses. Known for their gorgeous array of flowers, the Arnosky’s have also become known for their marigolds and the beauty of celebrating the season, especially Dia de los Muertos.

The floral elements of the dinner will be brought to life by a wonderful team of floral designers from H-E-B Blooms led by Andy Hopper, AIFD, CFD, and Erin Esensee. Hooper has a long history spanning decades in interior and floral design and will bring his mastery to this year’s dinner, “Day of the Dead is all about reflecting on your loved ones who have passed on. We hope to bring it full circle and make it a beautiful yet traditional way to have a Day of the Dead dinner party. It’s about bringing a piece of those who have left, with you, and capturing the feeling of family and community.” Esensee continues the celebration of the event by noting, “I’ve been to lots of events, and there’s nothing like a field to vase dinner. There’s nothing that can duplicate the feeling of it.”

H-E-B Blooms is a full-service floral shop within the renowned supermarket chain H-E-B with locations throughout the state of Texas. H-E-B Blooms partners with American Grown farms such as the Arnosky Family to highlight their farm’s bounty. Bringing the partnership of farms and retailers together to bring this dinner event to life is exactly what the Field to Vase dinner is all about.

“This event promises to be truly magical and brings together the wonderful seasonal celebration and bounty grown by the Arnosky family,” said Camron King, Certified American Grown CEO & Ambassador. “Guests will get the chance to enjoy the beauty of the farm under the big Texas sky, a wonderful meal and great local wines and brews, several designs by H-E-B Blooms and their team, and amazing company. It is sure to prove to be a magical evening.”

The Field to Vase Dinner Tour is a national series that has been recognized for the unique and immersive experiences that are once in a lifetime in nature and execution. Each event is unique to the farm hosts, location, floral designers, and culinary experiences. The 2022 tour has already had stops in Carlsbad and Arroyo Grande, California, and in Oxford, Michigan. Tickets are limited and are available by visiting the Certified American Grown Field to Vase website.