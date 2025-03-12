Check Out Captivating Combinations That Turn Heads at Retail

See the future of combinations and vote for your favorite Durabella® mixes at Danziger’s CAST Display

Choosing the next generation of well-matched combinations is in your hands. At Danziger’s California Spring Trials event in Gilroy, California, visitors will get to choose their favorite new Durabella® combinations.

The Durabella program is driven by a passion to create beautiful, long-lasting combinations that are easier to grow. Every two- and three-plant recipe is trialed and tested to ensure each variety grows well together, making certain they’re as stunning at the end of the season as they are in spring. Each pre-selected recipe comes packaged together as ready-to-plant cuttings, taking the guess work out of growing captivating combos.

Every year Danziger’s North American and European team members brainstorm different recipes to reflect the latest trends and market needs. This year’s CAST display will feature the new for 2026 combinations as well as several experimental combos for 2027 and beyond. Vote for your favorites, then look for the winning combinations in future catalogs.

Many Durabella recipes include Danziger’s innovative calibrachoa. With several series to choose from, it’s easy to match the right calibrachoa to your chosen application. From hanging basket mixes to premium patio pots, there is a Danziger calibrachoa that is perfect for your combo program. Choose the COLIBRI™ Series when you need a controlled growth calibrachoa – perfect for tidy hanging baskets with little PGRs needed. Looking for a semi-trailing calibrachoa? Look no further than the LIA™ Series with its medium-vigor, vivid colors and distinctive patterns. Danziger’s EYECONIC™ Series offers eye-catching blooms, while the OMBRE™ Series brings a multitude of colors all in one plant.

“Our Durabella program showcases many of our high-performance calibrachoas,” says Ori Danziger, Deputy CEO. “Whether you’re choosing from our Durabella combinations or creating your own recipes, our calibrachoas provide proven performance in mixes and in combinations. Because we’ve trialed them together with other plants, you know you can count on each one to provide season-long beauty.”

Here are a few new for 2026 Durabella Favorites:

Durabella® Berry Spritzer – New for 2026 Add a little sparkle to your combo program with Durabella Berry Spritzer.

This three-plant combination features EYECONIC™ Cherry Blossom Improved Calibrachoa, CAPELLA™ Burgundy Petunia and GLOW™ White Lightning Lobelia.

Durabella® Avocado Sushi – New for 2026

This new combo adds a touch of serenity to the garden with bright white and cool greens and purples. Durabella® Avocado Sushi features RAY™ Pistachio Cream Petunia, LIA™ Glaze Calibrachoa and VANESSA™ White Improved Verbena.

Durabella® Hello Fiesta

Create combos worth celebrating with Durabella® Hello Fiesta!

This vibrant mix includes Littletunia™ Pink Splash Petunia, CAPELLA™ Hello Sunshine Petunia and VANESSA™ Magenta Verbena.

Durabella® Diamond Horizon

Durabella® Diamond Horizon shines bright at retail and in the home garden with CAPELLA™ Magenta Diamond Petunia, COLIBRI™ Pure White Calibrachoa, VANESSA™ Purple Verbena and SALLYFUN™ Pure White Salvia.

