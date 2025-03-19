Cherry Blossom Season Experience: Drive Amongst Flowering Orchards and Enjoy Chukar Cherries

Chukar Cherries Launches Blossom Tour of Peak Bloom in the Pacific Northwest



Prosser, WA — Spring in South Central Washington’s Yakima Valley is a breathtaking sight. In just a few short weeks, swelling buds will erupt into splendid canopies of white cherry blossoms.

For those wishing to experience this ethereal phenomenon, now is the time to plan a spring road trip. Based on current Yakima Valley conditions, cherry blossoms are expected from April 10th – 25th, with a peak around April 15th, although these dates can change as the season progresses.

Family-owned Chukar Cherries, the region’s leader in all natural Northwest cherry treats for over 35 years, has up-to-date conditions and a suggested blossom tour route at their website: CHUKAR.COM/blossom-tour.

Drive amongst flowering orchards and plan a stop at Chukar’s Prosser headquarters, where guests can savor 18 varieties of premium chocolate cherries, nuts and berries as well as the simple goodness of naturally dried, no sugar added Northwest cherries.

On the east coast of the U.S., the beauty of cherry blossoms is well known. Every year thousands of visitors flock to the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. to view blooming Yoshino cherry trees at the National Cherry Blossom Festival. This year the festival is scheduled March 20th – April 13th. Learn more on their website: nationalcherryblossomfestival.org/

Visitors to the DC’s Capitol Gift Shop can purchase Chukar Cherries’ Cherry Blossoms – a spring-inspired confection made with naturally dried tart cherries, premium dark chocolate, and a pretty-in-pink white chocolate shell. “It’s an honor to have our chocolate Cherry Blossoms featured year after year for the festival,” says Chukar Cherries founder and CEO Pamela Montgomery.

Hanami, the Japanese tradition of viewing cherry blossoms, is a reminder to celebrate life and the beauty of the fleeting nature of spring. For the next few weeks, this tradition will be practiced from coast to coast.

About Chukar Cherries

Transforming local cherries into Northwest gifts has been Chukar’s specialty since the company launched in 1988. The family-owned business crafts its all-natural products using tree-ripened fruit, fresh roasted nuts, and premium chocolate. Chukar’s specialties can be purchased at their flagship store and factory headquarters in Prosser, Washington, at their store in the center of Seattle’s Pike Place Market or shipped nationally at CHUKAR.COM.