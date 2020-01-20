Christmas Mouse Wins Glazen Tulp Award 2020

Another international prize for our Poinsettia Christmas Mouse®: The slightly different Poinsettia in our assortment is the winner of the Glazen Tulp Award 2020 in the category “flowering houseplant”.

The Glazen Tulp 2020 has been awarded to five “real innovations” by the Royal FloraHolland, the organisation behind the world-leading marketplace for flowers and plants. Our Christmas Mouse® is one of them and joins the ranks of well-known winners.

After a public online voting our variety made it on the shortlist. The special variety with red, round-shaped bracts and its success story, that started last season by being voted IPM novelty, convinced the expert jury: “Something else entirely! The round shapes of the leaf are fantastic. After 35 years, a true improvement for the Poinsettia.”

