Chrysal Focuses on Quality and Sustainability at The IFTF and Trade Fair

During the IFTF in Vijfhuizen and the Trade Fair in Aalsmeer, Chrysal focuses on quality and sustainability. Chrysal Blue Box is our new real-time data platform that gives growers, importers and retailers insight into their quality parameters, processes and ultimately the quality of the flowers during the entire sea transport process. Together we can deliver high-quality cut flowers to customers in a sustainable way. Studies have shown that transporting flowers by sea freight reduces the footprint by up to 92%*. Sustainability is central to Chrysal, which is why we continue to make our packaging more sustainable. We are proud of our new FSC-certified paper sachet, a good step forward in environmental awareness. The Trade Fair takes place from 7 to 9 November and the IFTF from 9 to 10 November. We are delighted to tell you more about our innovations at our stand at IFTF B1.42 and FHTF 1.28 and 1.29.

Blue Box by Chrysal Sea Freight Service

After successfully introducing our Sea Freight Service in 2021, we are taking it a step further with the introduction of Blue Box. This is a new real-time data platform launched by Chrysal, enabling growers, importers and retailers to streamline their operations while ensuring high-quality cut flowers are delivered to their customers in a sustainable way.

“At Chrysal, we remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that benefit the entire floral sector, with a focus on sustainability and reducing environmental impact. Chrysal Services, with its state-of-the-art test facility and Blue Box data platform, contribute to a more sustainable, efficient and transparent flower chain,” says Niels van Doorn, General Manager of Chrysal Africa.

Studies have shown that transporting flowers by sea freight instead of air freight reduces the footprint by up to 92%*. However, sea freight takes time and the flowers come under greater pressure. Chrysal has spent more than a decade developing the Chrysal Sea Freight Service to enable sea freight. A combination of a unique post-harvest and service concept that helps keep flowers fresh and controls Botrytis as much as possible during sea freight and long storage.

Focus on sustainable flower food packaging

We continue to focus on sustainability and with everything we do we want to keep our footprint as small as possible. By focusing on sustainable flower food packaging, we contribute to a circular economy and help make the chain more sustainable. The use of Chrysal products has always meant that, flower waste is significantly reduced, less water is used, but now our attention turns to the packaging material. Our goal is to have all our flower food in sustainable packaging by 2025 that can be recycled, composted or reused. Independent research by ABN Amro shows that 70% of consumers in the Netherlands and many important sales countries attach importance to sustainability when purchasing flowers (Q&A research commissioned by ABN AMRO, Chrysal and DFG (January 2020)). We are proud of our FSC-certified paper sachet, a good step forward in environmental awareness.

Customer satisfaction remains our driving force and we have not compromised on quality when developing this packaging. With our bio-based flower food, flowers stay beautiful longer and your customers can enjoy their flowers up to 60% longer.

Chrysal Largo®: maintaining quality

At the Trade Fair we put Chrysal Largo® in the spotlight. This product contributes significantly to slowing down leaf yellowing and reducing wastage. Chrysal Largo® for Pelargonium is indispensable in the retail segment, helping plants stay beautiful longer during transport and for less waste in the stores. It can also be used as a post-harvest treatment for a range of cut flowers such as Lilium, Alstroemeria, Euphorbia Fulgens and Eryngium. Chrysal Largo® is registered for use in France, Germany, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands.

Visit us

Would you like to know more about our innovations? We are happy to tell you more about them while enjoying a cup of fresh coffee, made by our barista at our stands at the IFTF B1.42 and Trade Fair 1.28 and 1.29. We look forward to meeting you and sharing our passion for innovation and quality with you.

‘*Sea freight compared to air freight.

Chrysal International

Sustainability has never been more relevant than today. Sustainability is part of our core. At Chrysal, we feel a strong responsibility to future generations. As the global market leader in flower nutrition, we want to contribute to a more beautiful world for everyone. It is our ambition to set the standard for the flower industry by wanting to be climate neutral. We want to help all our partners achieve their sustainability goals. We are ready to share and expand our knowledge. Together we can make a zero-impact flower industry a reality.