Chrysal: How to Reduce Water Usage as a Florist

Water is essential for our planet, its ecosystem and people to survive and thrive. Flowers also need fresh water to last. Reducing our water usage, reduces the energy required to process and deliver it to homes, businesses, farms and communities, which helps to reduce pollution and conserve fuel resources. Water conservation requires forethought and effort, but every little bit helps. Did you know that Chrysal products can help you with reducing water? Small changes have a big impact!

Flowers need of course fresh water to last, but using water wisely can dramatically reduce your water usage. Chrysal’s products make saving water a breeze for you. Add Chrysal Professional 2 to your buckets and you can re-use the water up to 5 days. This reduces your water usage by up to 80% and will save you costs and handling as well.

Additionally dosing and conserving the amount of water and Professional you use in each bucket can also help you save water. And with a dosing unit in your shop, getting the correct and needed amount of water and Professional 2 is very easy whether you’re filling a vase, a bucket, or even a bath in some cases!

Another way to conserve water is to limit the water you use while cleaning. Measure 1 Litre of water in a bucket and add 1 cap of Chrysal Cleaner. Use a sponge or brush to clean your surfaces, tools and buckets. Rinse with a clean sponge and water only. Do not keep the tap running while cleaning or rinsing. Chrysal Cleaner is effective against dirt and limescale, but also environmentally friendly, biodegradable and will not harm flowers.

Also a good tip to conserve water is to check your pipes and faucets for leaks regularly. Leaks waste water 24 hours, 7 days a week. Another good water saving option is installing flow restrictors.

Chrysal, Nurturing Beauty

Do you want to know more about our products or how we can help you reaching your sustainability targets? Please visits our website www.chrysal.com or contact your local salesperson.

Chrysal International

Chrysal is a main driving force in the flower and plant industry and worldwide market leader in flower care. Whether you grow, transport, sell, or simply enjoy the beauty of cut flowers and potted plants in your own home, Chrysal has products to keep them looking fresh for longer. Through more than 90 years of experience and innovation, a commitment to quality and an on-going search for sustainable solutions, we aim to meet our customers’ needs – today ánd tomorrow. The result? Flowers and plants that last longer, happy customers and, in the end, a more beautiful world. Chrysal. Nurturing beauty.