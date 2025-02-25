Chrysal launches Recyclable PP Sachets and Bio-Based Flower Food in the Americas: a Milestone in Sustainability

Miami – Chrysal, a global leader in flower care solutions, proudly introduces recyclable PP (#5 polypropylene) packaging with bio-based flower food across the Americas. This innovation underscores Chrysal’s commitment to advancing sustainability and reducing its environmental footprint.

Why PP Sachets and Bio-Based Flower Food Matters

Chrysal’s recyclable PP sachets, made from #5 plastic, offer a practical and innovative solution compared to traditional sachets, which often rely on #7 plastics. Designed with recyclable materials, these sachets reflect Chrysal’s dedication to introducing more responsible packaging options in the floral supply chain. When paired with bio-based flower food formulas, these sachets represent a meaningful step toward aligning product performance with evolving sustainability goals in the floral industry. Together, they enable customers to support responsible floral care while contributing to broader environmental objectives.

A Vision for Sustainability

Scott Blumenthal, President of Chrysal North America, shared his enthusiasm for the company’s mission:

“At Chrysal, sustainability is central to everything we do. We are committed not only to reducing our carbon footprint but also to making a positive impact on the entire floral industry and the planet. We believe in driving change and making sustainability a reality—ensuring the beauty of flowers can be enjoyed responsibly for generations to come.”

Beyond Packaging: A Holistic Approach to Sustainability

Chrysal’s sustainability initiatives extend beyond packaging innovations. The company is deeply committed to reducing waste and water usage throughout the horticultural chain, working collaboratively with partners to achieve meaningful impact.

Initiatives include:

• Using cold water in liquid formula production.

• Offering alternatives like Arrive Alive Eco and Chrysal FlowPro 2 Bag-in-Box.

• Providing advisory services for customers to enhance sustainable practices.

• Performing carbon footprint calculations to identify and mitigate environmental impacts.

• Offering a sea-freight service to reduce transportation-related emissions.

• Introducing Waste Busters, an application designed to help supermarkets minimize flower waste

and improve sustainability practices.

For more details about our sustainable solutions, visit www.chrysalusa.com. Together, we can make a difference for our planet. To learn more about Chrysal’s sustainability program, visit www.chrysal.com/chrysalcares.

Chrysal International

Sustainability has never been more relevant than it is today. Sustainability is part of our core. At Chrysal, we feel a strong responsibility towards future generations. As the global market leader in flower nutrition, we want to contribute to a better world for everyone. It is our ambition to set the standard for the flower industry by wanting to be climate neutral. We want to help all our partners achieve their sustainability goals. We are ready to share and expand our knowledge. Together, we can make a zero-impact flower industry a reality.