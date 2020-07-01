Climate Ready Landscape Plants: $ 1 Million Grant to Expand Program to Western States

A research project initiated in the Department of Plant Sciences, UC Davis, evaluates landscape plants in two-year trials under varying irrigation levels to determine the best irrigation level for optimal plant performance in regions requiring supplemental summer water. Creating water budgets is required by California’s Model Water Efficient Landscape Ordinance (MWELO), and the results from these research trials help make informed decisions when specifying, selecting, or promoting low water-use landscape plant material.

This year, the CDFA/USDA Specialty Crops Multistate Program funded a new Climate Ready Landscape Plants project, which will replicate the successful fields that are currently installed at:

UC Davis (lead PI Dr. Loren Oki and researcher Jared Sisneroz , UC Davis Plant Sciences, and Project leader Karrie Reid , San Joaquin County Cooperative Extension)

and researcher , UC Davis Plant Sciences, and Project leader , San Joaquin County Cooperative Extension) UC ANR South Coast Research and Extension Center (Dr. Darren Haver)

