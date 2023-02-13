Color, Style, Impact: 5 of the Most Influential Flower Trends For 2023

We know you like to be on the cutting edge of floral trends — it’s a great way to stand out from your competition. It’s also important to offer the flowers that people will want to buy! That’s why we’re always keeping ourselves in the know about the up-and-coming trends so we can share them with you. With that in mind, we’ve gathered five of the hottest flower trends for 2023.

1. Bright Barbiecore

Have you heard about Barbiecore? It’s all the rage right now, particularly with the new Barbie movie about to come out. Barbiecore is just like it sounds: fun, brightly colored, and over-the-top, with plenty of pinks! Plus, with Viva Magenta as the Pantone color of the year, it’s no wonder so many arrangements will feature hot pink flowers this year.

You can create arrangements using bright pink roses and stock colors like hot pink, cream, and purple. You can also break up the pinks with bright orange or yellow ranunculus or pompons and a bit of greenery.

2. Lovely Lavender

This year, you’ll see the color lavender everywhere, as well as the lavender flower itself. People are increasingly adding this beautiful flower and fragrance to their homes, as it brings a sense of calm to any environment. Plus, some wedding professionals are saying that lavender may soon become as popular as gypsophila in wedding bouquets.

