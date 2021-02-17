Conceptual Model of Floriculture Supply Chain Management

The flower industry today is a fairly dynamic international industry. Proof of this is the significant growth rates achieved in recent years in this area. Thus transportation of perishable goods is one of the most difficult types of delivery, and transportation of flowers is even more difficult.

Because it is necessary not only to strictly adhere to the temperature regime, but also to preserve the appearance of such a demanding cargo.

Conducted analysis of the flower industry has shown that market demand is stagnant, while supply is in surplus. In part, this is due to the fact that flowers are highly correlated with income, not being essential commodities.

