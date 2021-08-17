Continental Floral Greens Acquires Hiawatha Evergreens

Two of the West Coast’s largest suppliers and manufacturers of Christmas floral products and Pacific Northwest cut floral greens are now one.

The Hiawatha Corporation is a well-known and respected supplier in the Christmas greens industry and has been in business since 1938. The previous owners, Dick Pasalich and Larry Stevens, of The Hiawatha Corporation, have enjoyed an amazing partnership for the last 48 years and are excited to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.

“We are proud to have CFG & Jim Milgard as the new owner of The Hiawatha Corporation. It has been an exciting & rewarding 48 years as a supplier to the floral industry. We are confident CFG will carry on the quality products and service we were so proud of at Hiawatha Corp.”

