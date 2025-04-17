Continental Floral Greens and Kendall Farms Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand U.S. Domestic Floral Offering

California‑Based collaboration will increase availability of specialty greens and eucalyptus nationwide

Continental Floral Greens (CFG) and Kendall Farms are proud to announce a new strategic partnership that unites two industry leaders in U.S.–grown floral and foliage production.

The collaboration centers on a dedicated eucalyptus farm in Southern California that began production five years ago, located adjacent to Kendall Farms’ existing operations. The farm will focus on key varieties—including Baby Blue, True Blue, Silver Dollar, Gunni, and Parvifolia—which will be available through both companies’ established distribution channels.

To further streamline service, a new distribution point at Kendall Farms will support nationwide shipping for all CFG customers. In addition, Continental Floral Greens will now offer select Kendall Farms floral products—Wax Flower, Grevillea, Safari Sunset, Safari Scarlet, and Rosemary—in bulk, consumer bunches, and seasonal bouquets.

Jim Milgard, CEO, Continental Floral Greens

“I’m excited to launch this joint‑venture partnership with our longtime friends at Kendall Farms. Jason and I have talked for years about finding the right way to work together, and this opportunity lets us blend our strengths. Teaming up means broader offerings and better support for our U.S. customers—exactly what both of us are here to do.”

Jason Kendall, Chairman, Kendall Farms

“On behalf of everyone at Kendall Farms, I’m thrilled to kick off this project with our friends at Continental Floral Greens. Jim and I have known each other for years, and I’ve always admired CFG’s approach. Teaming up on this project—and the many we hope will follow—brings together the best of what we each offer, while working with people we genuinely enjoy. I’m honored and excited to get started.”

Both Continental Floral Greens and Kendall Farms are Certified American Grown producers and remain independently owned. Together, they aim to support and expand sustainable, domestic sourcing while delivering exceptional quality to customers nationwide.