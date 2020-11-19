Costa Farms Offers an Opportunity for Early Look 2022 Plant Varieties

Miami, Florida – Costa Farms is opening its Miami, Florida, Trial Garden on March 4-5, 2021, to brokers, growers, and other members of the industry for an opportunity to preview 2022 new plant varieties.

The Trial Garden will host genetics from leading plant breeders from around the world, including Ball FloraPlant, Beekenkamp, Benary, Classic Caladiums, Danziger, Dummen Orange, GreenFuse, Hem Genetics, Hilverdaflorist, Kientzler, PanAmerican Seed, PlantHaven, Proven Winners, Sakata, Selecta, Suntory, Syngenta, Takii, West Flowers and others. In addition to seeing new plant varieties in-ground, Costa Farms will grow them out in containers as they appear in garden centers. Costa Farms is also arranging for representatives from many of these breeding companies to be on site so they can provide more information to you on their releases.

The Costa Farms Trial Garden offers a series of beautifully designed landscape beds, row beds to compare plant performance, hanging basket trials, as well as mixed-container garden trials. All plants will be transplanted in the garden December 2020 and will be evaluated over spring and summer 2021 to determine the best performers.

This is an opportunity for industry members to see the majority of new plant releases in one place this March. Costa Farms is also tentatively planning a networking and social event on Thursday, March 4.

Costa Farms will open its 2-acre Trial Garden to members of the industry by registration, and registration is limited to 150 people. A virtual experience will be made available if an in-person event is not feasible as well as for those unable to travel to Miami.

Brokers, growers, and other members of the industry can register here. For more information, reach out to John Sieg ([email protected]) or Chloe Richard ([email protected]).

