Costa Rica Farmers Destroy Flowers as Coronavirus Spoils Exports

CARTAGO, Costa Rica – Costa Rican flower farmers have started destroying lilies, roses and chrysanthemums they have lovingly tended for months after the coronavirus outbreak led to the suspension of flights to markets in the United States and Canada.

“This was our work. We have grown and cared for them since they were seeds,” said Cristian Quiros, a worker at the Flores y Verdes del Irazu farm in the central city of Cartago. “Now we have to throw them away, and it’s such a difficult feeling.”

The coronavirus has spread to 206 countries and territories, killing over 42,000 people and threatening the livelihoods of millions of others who are struggling to make ends meet.

