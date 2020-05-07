COVID-19 Wilts Floral Industry, But Florists Hopeful to Make Mother’s Day Comeback

A once-budding business is wilting day by day.

The coronavirus pandemic has uprooted the floral industry. It’s closed shops, disrupted supply chains, and forced florists to miss out on millions of dollars in revenue from big event orders. But Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and florists from across the country are looking to get their businesses back on track.

At Mayfield Florist in Tucson, Ariz., owner Don Coleman says he’s lost about $40,000 in wedding sales because of COVID-19. Adhering to safety guidelines, Coleman had to close his two storefronts and switch to running his business online and out of his warehouse.

