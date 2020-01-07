Create Alongside America’s Most Talented Floral Designers

Certified American Grown Flowers is seeking volunteer floral designers and support team members for the 2020 First Lady’s Luncheon, set for May 12 in Washington, D.C.

As a volunteer, you’ll work side by side with some of America’s most talented floral designers to create hundreds of arrangements and a floral selfie wall – all from American Grown Flowers and Greens – to wow guests at this historic bipartisan luncheon that’s been an annual tradition since 1912.

This is your chance to give back and make a difference, all while honing your floral design chops for a prestigious audience!

