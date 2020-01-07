Create Alongside America’s Most Talented Floral Designers

Certified American Grown Flowers Floral January 7, 2020

Certified American Grown Flowers is seeking volunteer floral designers and support team members for the 2020 First Lady’s Luncheon, set for May 12 in Washington, D.C.

As a volunteer, you’ll work side by side with some of America’s most talented floral designers to create hundreds of arrangements and a floral selfie wall – all from American Grown Flowers and Greens – to wow guests at this historic bipartisan luncheon that’s been an annual tradition since 1912.

This is your chance to give back and make a difference, all while honing your floral design chops for a prestigious audience!

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Certified American Grown Flowers

Related Articles

Floral

When Flower Farmers Go to Washington, D.C.

March 12, 2019 Certified American Grown Flowers

A delegation of flower farmers headed to Washington, D.C., to present the issues and concerns of American flower farmers to U.S. policymakers. These farmers left their farms, committed to the common cause, worked together, and shared their voices and insights on key topics, from immigration reform to ensuring the NASS floriculture report continues to requesting that the Trump administration feature American Grown Flowers in the White House.