Create an Abundant Garden with Monrovia’s New Backyard Habitat Guide

Azusa, California – If you’re looking to create a garden that is alive with color and wildlife, Monrovia has inspiration. The new Backyard Habitat Guide is a beautiful, downloadable booklet that can help you create a diverse habitat to bring birds, butterflies, and bees to your landscape. The guide features three illustrated garden plans by landscape designer Lisa Nunamaker, including easy-to-follow designs for a hummingbird garden, bees and butterflies garden, and backyard birding garden.

“Pollinators are essential to the food we eat and the gardens that we enjoy,” says Katie Tamony, chief marketing officer at Monrovia. “Monrovia grows so many colorful and beneficial plants that not only add elegance to the garden, they also offer nectar, pollen, and habitat that pollinators need to thrive. This guide pulls it all together, showing us how to create lovely garden spaces that are abundant in life and beauty.”

This new digital guide will also feature pollinator-friendly plant choices, expert advice, and a list of sources for learning more about creating a backyard habitat.

Monrovia’s Backyard Habitat Guide is great for ideas, insights, and story ideas. You can view it here: https://go.monrovia.com/hubfs/Backyard_Habitat_Guide_2022.pdf

