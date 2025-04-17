Cultivating Healing: $7,500 in Therapeutic Garden Grants Now Available

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – The National Garden Bureau (NGB), in collaboration with American Meadows, Ball Horticultural Company, and Sakata Seed America, is pleased to announce the opening of applications for their annual Therapeutic Garden Grant program. This initiative empowers organizations across North America to create and enhance vital healing spaces through the power of nature.

In 2025, a total of $7,500 will be awarded to five deserving therapeutic gardens. Launched in 2014, this impactful grant program has already invested over $55,000 in fostering the growth and development of these essential havens, underscoring the shared commitment of these leading horticultural organizations to the profound benefits of therapeutic horticulture.

Therapeutic gardens offer a wealth of positive outcomes for individuals and communities, including:

Alleviating Stress and Anxiety: Providing tranquil environments that promote relaxation and well-being.

Enhancing Physical Health and Motor Skills: Encouraging gentle exercise and improving dexterity through gardening activities.

Fostering Social Interaction and Connection to Nature: Creating opportunities for community engagement and a deeper appreciation for the natural world.

Applications for the 2025 Therapeutic Garden Grant program are now open and will close on July 1, 2025. Interested organizations are encouraged to visit the NGB Garden Grant web page for more information and to submit their application.

If you know of an organization with a therapeutic garden project, and if they meet the criteria below, they are encouraged to apply! Applications are open now and will be accepted until July 1, 2025.

Have a defined therapeutic program, with a Registered Horticulture Therapist on-staff or serving as an advisor and uses the garden to achieve outlined goals for the participants. Examples include occupational, physical, vocational or rehabilitation therapy taking place in a garden setting with significant people and plant interaction. Is used for job-training, skill-building, food growing, socialization skills, improved quality of life, environmental education or any other positive outcome that can be gained by working in nature. Involve a significant number of gardeners, clients, patients, visitors or students on a monthly basis. Has been in existence for at least one year.

A group of horticulture therapy experts will narrow down applications to three finalists. Those three finalists will then be asked to submit a one-minute video featuring their program which will be posted on social media. Voting by the public will be open from September 15-30, 2025.

For more information about this project or National Garden Bureau, visit: www.ngb.org and follow National Garden Bureau on Social Media.

National Garden Bureau promotes the health and healing powers of human interaction with plants through a yearly grant program for therapeutic gardens.

Sakata Seed America is a leader in breeding vegetable and ornamental seed and vegetative cuttings. They are committed to supporting organizations throughout North America to help people live productive, healthy and enriched lives.

Ball Horticultural Company’s mission is to Color The World. This is accomplished, not only through flowers and plants, but also by ensuring the industries and communities around us are vibrant and healthy.

American Meadows says “We Do Good Through Gardening.” Their primary focus is to be great at providing home gardeners with the products and knowledge they need to succeed.