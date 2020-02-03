Cut Flowers Add Color to Ag Industry

TROY, N.Y. — Mark Sidla and his wife, Jenny Arena, want to pursue agriculture without the burden of major investments in equipment, animals and buildings.

So like a fast-growing number of other people, they’re exploring the colorful world of cut flowers.

They were among the 40 growers, from novices to well-established firms, who gained valuable information at the fourth annual Capital Area Cut Flower Conference hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension on Jan. 16. The event was primarily geared for people in the six-county region around Albany, the state capital, but participants from across New York turned out, from Buffalo to Plattsburgh.

