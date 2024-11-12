Cutting-Edge Research in Developing New Flower Varieties with Ball SB

Details Flowers Floral November 12, 2024

Photo Credit: Details Flowers

When you see a beautiful new bloom, it’s easy to admire its color, shape, and fragrance without considering how it came to be. But behind the scenes, companies like Ball SB tirelessly innovate research and develop new flower varieties to bring fresh and exciting blooms to market. As one of the leading names in horticulture, Ball’s research process is extensive and intricate, blending cutting-edge science with a passion for flowers.

Founded in 1905, Ball Horticultural Group has been at the forefront of plant breeding and research. With a mission to “color the world” and provide the most innovative, high-quality flowers, Ball uses a global breeding and product development approach. Their team of plant breeders, horticulturalists, and scientists works tirelessly across different regions and environments to develop flower varieties that are visually stunning, resilient, and adaptable.

To read the rest of the blog, please go to: Details Flowers

Related Articles

Floral

Registration Now Open For Ball Seed Customer Days

Ball Seed Floral June 24, 2024

This year, Ball Seed Customer Days will feature outdoor education sessions to help customers build successful strategies for 2025. The popular Container Solutions Demonstration returns with new ways to mix together the latest genetics on the market. Guided tours of the Ball Premier Seed Lab and Ball Helix Center for Research and Development will also be available.

Floral

Virtual Tour of The Gardens at Ball Now Available

Ball Seed Floral January 4, 2023

The Gardens at Ball may be taking a Winter nap, but you can still enjoy the colorful 2022 Summer trial season through a NEW 3D Map experience using Matterport® immersive tour photography and 360 camera technology. Ball Seed®, North America’s leading horticultural distributor, captured The Gardens at the height of its Summer color and is sharing this unique map perspective with the industry to help the trials live on and continue to inspire.