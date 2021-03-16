Danziger Announces the Launch of ‘Danziger Live’

‘Danziger Live’ will be an interactive monthly event where we investigate a series of topics that affect florists around the world. Our Floral Guru in residence will be Alison Bradley, who will interview designers to discover why they have been so successful and exactly how they did it.

Here is a taste of the subjects that will be covered from perceived value to innovation in design; how to attract the most effective kind of social media attention; creating a Brand; how to connect with mainstream media; how to upsell; what is commercial and what isn’t and how to connect with your real audience.

“As a leading breeder in the flowers industry, we find it most important to expose the florists’ community to professional content, and to broaden their knowledge and expertise about the flowers they are working with. We really think that building a platform where they can share their professionality, exchange thoughts and ideas, get inspired and network, can promote the entire flowers industry worldwide and therefore we decided to take the lead in creating such a value added platform” said Ori Danziger, the Deputy CEO of Danziger. “We’re really excited about this and we invite all florists to get involved too. Where possible, we will ask or answer their questions during the interviews and all for free, he added. We are thrilled to have Alison Bradley on board with us, as part of our shared mission to inspire and support florists around the world. Listed as one of the top 50 most influential people in the flower industry, Alison Bradley is a legend, and to listen to her, it is just an inspiration for all of us”, he added.

Join us for the first session: ‘DARE TO DREAM’ with Alison and Ahti Lyra – a man on a mission! Famous for his exciting and sometimes controversial designs, Ahti will explain why he continues to challenge himself to find original concepts to make artistic floristry more commercial. What originally started as an exercise in being successful in competitions has developed into a commercial success story. Ahti’s concepts have found another unexpected success as he now finds himself regularly travelling the world to teach. Daring to be different has allowed him to live the dream!

Save your spot for the first ‘Danziger Live’ here – https://www.facebook.com/events/725932058290704 (The number of participants is limited)

Alison Bradley

Listed as one of the top 50 most influential people in the flower industry, Alison Bradley is a legend! She is the founder and editor-in-chief of the multi award winning Fusion Flowers magazine and co-founder of the international platform, Floral Fundamentals. For many years she featured on the BBC as a floral design guru both on TV and radio and her work and garden led to a BBC Gardeners’ World documentary. She is not only an award-winning designer, teacher, lecturer and judge in her own right but is known for being able to spot design talent wherever she goes. She runs regular Facebook competitions where she discovers designers that she encourages and supports. Alison not only mentors’ designers around the world but has been the force behind many international events and exhibitions.

She lives in Scotland in a sleepy village in a house with a famous garden but much of her time is spent travelling the world and inspiring others to be who and what they can be. She is known as the Mama Bear partly because of her warmth but also because she continues to fight for the rights of others. Her sense of humour, warm hugs and down-to-earth approach are famous as is her quiet way of getting things done!

About Danziger

Founded in the 1950s, Danziger is one of the world’s most innovative floriculture companies; creating extraordinary flower varieties that help customers all along the supply chain, achieve extraordinary success.

Powered by one of the flower industry’s largest R&D departments, and with cutting-edge propagation facilities and nurseries in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya, and Colombia, Danziger supplies elite quality vegetative material to about 1,000 customers in over 60 countries.

Danziger manages hundreds of varieties under Plant Breeders’ Rights. Through collaborative partnerships with growers, Danziger continuously explores new ways to capture the market’s imagination, while staying true to its roots as a family business.

For more information please visit our website at: www.danzigeronline.com or contact our marketing team at: [email protected]