Danziger Celebrates the Beauty of Nature at InnovationFest Events

Nature gives us the beauty of colorful blooms, brings a sense of calm to our chaotic lives, and offers a reason to connect to the world around us. 2024 is a celebration of that beauty and the innovative ways Danziger works in tune with nature to help growers share flowers throughout the world.

Join in the celebration and kick off your 2024 season at Danziger’s InnovationFest. You’re invited to travel to Israel to experience all the new genetics and creative programs in person and participate in several inspirational virtual events that showcase Danziger’s mission to bring the beauty and of nature to your customers. “The last few years saw record numbers of homeowners turning to gardening,” says deputy CEO Ori Danziger. “Our goal as an industry is to keep those gardeners engaged. For 2024, Danziger’s new genetics and programs give gardeners a reason to connect to nature and a reminder of all the wonderful benefits growing can give.”

Danziger is also in sync with the needs of growers, providing the ability to do more with less. Our breeders work in harmony with nature to create varieties that require fewer interventions, including lower PGR use, limited heating requirements, and in general, less hassle for the grower. All without sacrificing the performance and eye-catching wow-factor at retail.

Virtual Events

Webinar

Join Danziger on October 27th for an inspirational webinar on Navigating the New Consumer. This TED-talk style discussion will deliver valuable information on inspiring consumers at retail, reaching more customers with social media and understanding consumer trends. Click here for more information and to sign up for the North American webinar.

Virtual Presentations

Schedule a virtual meeting with your Danziger representative to receive a one-on-one tour of the 2024 varieties and new marketing ideas. You’ll also review programs that fit your specific needs and experience the difference flexible and personalized customer service can make to your business. Click here to meet with us.

Live Event in Israel – November 6th – December 1st

Visit Danziger’s R&D center in Israel to experience the innovative genetics in person. This year’s event will include a tour of all the new varieties with eye-catching displays to engage your customers and the end consumer. You’ll see how nature inspires our technology-driven breeding, how our location naturally drives heat-tolerance, and how creativity develops standout varieties home gardeners want to include in their garden. We will also be highlighting our DuraBellaÔ combination program, Danziger perennials and all-new categories including:

Garden to Vase

Bringing the outdoors in just got easier. The new Garden to Vase program offers trialed and tested flower varieties from Danziger’s world-class cut flower genetics that are perfect for cutting and creating beautiful bouquets. This program makes it easy for growers to provide home gardeners with the satisfaction of growing, nurturing, and harvesting cut flowers. With Garden to Vase, it’s easy to Grow. Cut. Enjoy. Repeat.

