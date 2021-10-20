Danziger Continues to Strengthen Its Position in Local Markets

Danziger is proud to announce the appointment of Matthew Skinner as UK sales Manager, as part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its local presence in Europe, enabling us to be more attentive to the needs of growers and local markets. This will enable Danziger to become a better breeder by delivering products that address regional challenges and market trends, while offering our groundbreaking, innovative varieties that will flourish throughout the entire value chain.

We are confident that Matthew’s experience, expertise and local knowledge will help bring our innovative genetics to UK growers and strengthen Danziger’s relations with them.

Mishmar Hashiva, Israel – leveraging the expertise of its breeding team, combined with traditional and cutting-edge technologies, Danziger focuses on developing varieties that meet grower needs and customer preferences. As a company committed to continually cultivating our relations with local customers, backed by the very best service and support for our fine products, we are continually expanding our team to ensure that we always remain attentive to ever-changing customer need.

And so, we are proud to welcome on board our new Sales Manager in the UK – Matthew Skinner, a man with a passion for plants, who is a valuable addition to our dedicated European market team. Matthew joins our professional European team members: Ayala Zilberman, Sales Manager Europe, Focco Prins, Sales Manager Europe; Yaron Erez, R&D Coordinator Europe and Xavier Renaud, Sales Manager France. This is an important step in Danziger’s strategy to extend its European presence, bringing us closer to growers and their needs, supported by fine service , while continued our commitment to our long-time existing partners – all in line with our brand values.

For more than 65 years, Danziger has been creating groundbreaking varieties, that have established its presence as a breeder and developer for bedding plants, perennials and cut flowers. Once the company decided to bolster its offerings of innovative floriculture products, it was only natural to recruit a professional with both commercial and in-depth horticultural knowledge. Matthew: “I have worked in the Horticulture industry for over 25 years, my passion for plants started at the age of 13 with my first job in a local nursery, paving the way for my future and Horticulture studies. I then went on to specialize in sales within the growing media and ornamental plant sectors.”

According to Amir Dor, Director of Sales – Annuals & Perennials, “This is a strategic move for Danziger and part of our long term program to expand our European activities. Matthew brings with him the unique mix of horticultural expertise and European business experience and is perfectly poised to communicate Danziger’s innovative advantages and offerings to retailers and growers, while his local business savvy will help us remain responsive and attractive.”

About Danziger

Through innovative floriculture, creative collaboration and a spark of imagination, Danziger strives to produce extraordinary flowers that help customers achieve extraordinary success. Danziger is a global leader in bedding plants and cut flowers breeding and is backed by one of the largest R&D departments in the world. More than 100 scientists, researchers and professional breeders work to invent new varieties that are more durable, efficient, profitable and beautiful. Founded in 1953, the family-owned company is committed to bringing personal service to its customers. Danziger employs more than 1,500 people worldwide, with propagation facilities in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya and Colombia and serves around 1,000 customers in more than 60 countries.

For more information, please visit our website: www.danzigeronline.com