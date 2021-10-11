Danziger Expand Their Perennials Assortment With Another Creative Collaboration and Partners With Walters Gardens to Introduce Multiple Perennial Varieties

A vibrant collaboration will yield beautiful perennial cuttings—and exclusive introductions to satisfy and increase market demand for perennial plants. Danziger entered a partnership with Walters Gardens to become its dedicated licensee and producer of vegetative cuttings outside of North America.

Danziger has previous successful production experience with Walters Gardens in North America. This step, along with Danziger’s steady growth in perennials, positions Danziger as a market leader in cutting production.

“Creativity and collaboration are a hallmark of our business, and this exciting partnership showcases our commitment to those core values,” says Amir Dor, Director of sales at Danziger. “At the end of the day, we are here to serve our customers, and we are accommodating high demand for quality perennial plants. Together with Walters Gardens, today, we can deliver exciting plant varieties that consumers want in their gardens.”

Danziger will produce a multitude of perennial varieties, many of which are exclusive. Trials will take place during 2022, targeting commercialization in 2023.

Leading varieties include Phlox ‘Opening Act Ultrapink,’ Monarda ‘Leading Lazy Razzberry,’ and Sedum ‘Tiramisu.’

Phlox ‘Opening Act Ultrapink’ blooms earlier than typical hybrid phlox, with a show of dark-green and glossy foliage that is mildew and disease resistant. It also holds up better in heat and humidity than other Phlox varieties. Ultrapink is the brightest, most vibrant color in the Opening Act Phlox Collection.

For more information and availability check: https://www.danzigeronline.com/catalog/perennials_catalog/opening-act-ultrapink/?utm_source=Newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=OPENING+ACT+ULTRAPINK

Monarda ‘Leading Lady Razzberry’ blooms in early summer, before most Bee Balms. It produces raspberry-purple flowers on dark green leaves, and it stays contained in gardens. Naturally deer-resistant, it attracts pollinators.

For more information and availability check:

https://www.danzigeronline.com/catalog/perennials_catalog/leading-lady-razzberry/?utm_source=Newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=LEADING+LADY+RAZZBERRY

Part of the ROCK ‘N GROW® collection, Sedum ‘Tiramisu’ is an upright plant

which displays many colors over the growing season, much like the colors of the decadent dessert. ‘Tiramisu’ passed our stringent multi-year trials by not lodging, maintaining its beautiful shape all the way to the end of the season.

Exclusive varieties and creative genetics will bring fresh options to the market. “We have always been impressed by the Danziger approach, quality, and their solid reputation “says John Walters, CEO, Walters Gardens. “Walters Gardens is excited to be partnering with Danziger to offer our genetics from the Danziger Farm and excited they will be available to the EU market.”

For more information and availability check:

https://www.danzigeronline.com/catalog/perennials_catalog/tiramisu/?utm_source=Newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Tiramisu

About Danziger

Through innovative floriculture, creative collaboration and a spark of imagination, Danziger strives to produce extraordinary flowers to help customers achieve extraordinary success. Danziger is a global leader in bedding plant and cut flower breeding, backed by one of the largest R&D departments in the world. More than 100 scientists, researchers and professional breeders work to invent new varieties that are more durable, efficient, profitable and beautiful.

Danzider serves more than 1,000 customers in 60+ countries. Founded in 1953, the family-owned company is committed to bringing personal service to its customers. Danziger employs more than 1,500 people worldwide, with propagation facilities in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya and Colombia.

www.danzigeronline.com

About Walters Gardens

Founded in 1946 by Dennis and Harriet Walters, the family perennial business has evolved from a small farm of less than 5 acres into a multi-million-dollar corporation with more than 250 employees, 1,500 acres, and 500,000 square feet of greenhouse space. Walters Gardens ships more than 19 million perennial liners annually to independent garden centers, wholesale growers, landscapers, and municipalities across the US and Canada. Walters Gardens built one of the first tissue culture labs in the early 1970s, and the company continues to focus on innovation and introductions. Every year, Walters Gardens adds about 100 new items to its catalog of 1,000+ bare root and plug perennial liners.

Walters Gardens is a Proven Winners® partner and proud of its legacy as a leading perennial wholesale grower. And, it is focused on making progress to modernize growing technologies, testing for viruses, hybridizing new varieties, and expanding its marketing program.

www.waltersgardens.com