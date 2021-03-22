Danziger Expands its Product Management Division as Part of Their Global Product Strategy

Danziger is pleased to announce the appointment of two industry veterans to its newly created roles of Product Manager – Bedding and Product Manager – Cut Flowers.

The position of Bedding Product Manager has been filled by Yael Assouline, an experienced breeder with a proven track record of innovative breakthroughs such as the Vanessa Verbena series. “Yael is a very talented agronomist who has been with Danziger for years and knows the company’s DNA” says Ori Danziger. The position of Cut Flowers Product Manager will be filled by Ohad Shafran, an agronomist on our cut flowers sales team, with an extensive knowledge of market needs and excellent customer relations. Ohad was successful as market manager in Africa and South America prior to transitioning into his new role as cut flowers product manager.

In their new positions, Ohad and Yael will be responsible for all aspects of product development, from identifying the need for a new product, to the stages of introduction, trial processes, branding and go to market strategy – all the while working closely with the breeding, production, marketing, and sales teams around the world.

Danziger’s strategic approach to having innovative and superior genetics for both the cut flower and bedding market drove this decision, “These past recent years we’ve expanded our development skills and also our go to market capabilities with having a clear portfolio strategy” says Ori Danziger, deputy CEO and the leader of the new product management team.

As leading breeders, Danziger is focused on developing new and valuable products for the ornamental industry around the world. “The product management process will help us have a more strategic point of view of the market needs that eventually will be translated into products and breeding projects” says Ori Danziger.

“We believe in having an agile environment that will transform according to the constantly changing market needs and are committed to adjust or processes to create better value for our customers. This was the idea behind the new product management team and also the assignment of both, Yael and Ohad to these new positions” says Ori Danziger.

About Danziger

Founded in the 1950s, Danziger is one of the world’s most innovative floriculture companies; creating extraordinary flower varieties that help customers all along the supply chain, achieve extraordinary success.

Powered by one of the flower industry’s largest R&D departments, and with cutting-edge propagation facilities and nurseries in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya, and Colombia, Danziger supplies elite quality vegetative material to about 1,000 customers in over 60 countries.

Danziger manages hundreds of varieties under Plant Breeders’ Rights. Through collaborative partnerships with growers, Danziger continuously explores new ways to capture the market’s imagination, while staying true to its roots as a family business.

For more information please visit our website at: www.danzigeronline.com or contact our marketing team at: [email protected]