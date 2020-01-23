Danziger Have a SCOOP for You

Danziger invite you to enjoy a SCOOP® moment at IPM Essen and discover the new and promising petunia series for 2021!

Danziger’s new Petunia series SCOOP® will be at the center of their booth design with a retail inspiration for the new Petunia series. This global horticultural company has always stressed the importance of a good storytelling in this industry. SCOOP® series is already a great interest to both growers and retailers alike.

Ori Danziger, Deputy CEO, emphasizes “At Danziger we see the importance of having the best genetics. We also look ahead at the value chain and continue to inspire our growers with different retail ideas and concepts. Danziger invest great effort trying to solve the different growers’ needs.”

GYP Wall using XLence® Variety

Danziger will also present cut-flower assortment with an amazing GYP wall that was especially designed for the event, which will include one of their market best sellers, the XLence® GYP variety. This variety is full of beautiful flowers which are extremely large and perfectly ball-shaped.

The Scabiosa SCOOP® is also one of the interesting points that will undoubtedly catch the eye of all visitors, with beautiful unique colors and a trendy flowers, this is one of the florists’ favorite series.

November Fest Raffle Draw

Another attraction to the Danziger stand will be an opportunity to enter the raffle draw to win a visit to Israel in November 2020. At this flagship event, you can enjoy both a professional visit to Danziger R&D center along with a sneak view of new plants for the future.

‘Young Plant Category’ Finalists at IGOTY Awards

Danziger are both delighted and proud to have reached the final of the International Grower of the Year Awards, which will be held during the IPM Essen event. Their production site in Nueva-Santa Rosa, Guatemala is the focal point for their presence in the Young Plant Category for North America market.

This production site in Nueva-Santa Rosa Guatemala is a state of the art facility, which provides a steady supply of clean, high-quality vegetative materials for the North American market. This operation produces unrooted cuttings and young annual and perennial plants for their customers and partners around the world.

Commenting further, Ori Danziger said “Danziger’ production sites are strategic assets and by leading in production quality assurance, planning and being at the edge of technology, we ensure that we maintain a competitive advantage and provide the best service we can for our customers.”

Visitors to the event are cordially invited to the Danziger booth (Hall 2 D40) both during the event and to the Happy Hour on Wednesday, January 29th from 5.30.pm onwards.

About Danziger

Danziger, a global leading breeder of bedding plants and cut flowers, holds hundreds of patents and breeder’s rights and offers over 600 different plant varieties, sold in more than 65 countries. The company’s R&D department is one of the largest in the field, and it operates advanced production sites on three continents. Danziger markets its varieties to approximately 1,000 customers and holds more than 200 license agreements with nurseries worldwide.

For further information, please visit: www.danzigeronline.com