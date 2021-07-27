Danziger is Growing its North American Team…Again

Danziger Floral July 27, 2021

Danziger continues to expand its presence in the North American market with the addition of a new team member dedicated to the Canadian market. Joy Keeler is joining the company as sales and product representative.  Joy will develop and maintain relationships within Canada while working closely with the rest of the NA team to support growers, brokers and retailers in her area.

Joy has worked in the horticulture industry all her life.  Her experience includes all aspects of greenhouse production as well as sales, marketing and purchasing. Her extensive knowledge of annual and perennial genetics make her a valuable resource for growers.  As a true “people person” she particularly enjoys building relationships with her customers, helping them to be successful and profitable.

