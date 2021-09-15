Danziger is proud to welcome Xavier Renaud Who will be leading Danziger’s Presence in France

Xavier Renaud is an important new hire for Danziger, as part of the company’s strategy to better provide growers and partners with the finest service

Mishmar Hashiva, Israel – as a company committed to service our customers with the very best genetics backed by the best service and support, we at Danziger are expanding our team to ensure that we always remain attentive to changing customer need. And so, we are proud to introduce and welcome on board our new Sales Manager in France – Xavier Renaud, who is a wonderful addition and newest member of our dedicated European market team.

We are confident that Xavier will contribute greatly to strengthening Danziger’s relationships with our partners, distributors, growers and retailers, leveraging his local knowledge and expertise.

For many years, Danziger, as a breeder, has a presence in the French market mainly through distributors. As market changes, The Company took the initiative to reinforce its presence in all markets and in particular in France.

The person chosen to lead this move, who will be in charge of promoting the brand in the French horticultural sector, is Xavier Renaud. Xavier, who comes from a family of flower producers, brings with him many years of experience with companies like Hortiloire distribution, a horticultural supply and from Modiform, the plastic pot producer.

According to Amir Dor, Sales Director Annuals & Perennials, “This is a strategic recruitment for Danziger, and part of our plan to further develop our European activities and better support our partners. Xavier’s background enables him to truly appreciate the unique and innovative advantages of the Danziger’s offering and convey this to retailers and growers, while his local knowledge will enable provision of responsive and timely service.”

About Danziger

Through innovative floriculture, creative collaboration and a spark of imagination, Danziger strives to produce extraordinary flower and plants varieties that help customers achieve extraordinary success. Danziger is a global leader in bedding plants and cut flowers breeding, and is backed by one of the largest R&D departments in the world. More than 100 scientists, researchers and professional breeders work to invent new varieties that are more

durable, efficient, profitable and beautiful. Founded in 1953, the family-owned company is committed to bringing personal service to its customers. Danziger employs more than 1,500 people worldwide, with propagation facilities in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya and Colombia, and serves around 1,000 customers in more than 60 countries.

For more information, please visit our website: www.danzigeronline.com