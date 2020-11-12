Danziger Launches its New Cut Flowers Catalog for Season 20-21

With more than 60 novelties, 3 brand new series, 18 crops and 300 varieties, Danziger is excited and proud to launch their new 20-21 cut flowers catalog. The catalog can be downloaded directly from the following link: https://www.danzigeronline.com/digital-catalog/.

Danziger’s new catalog also includes a whole new Chrysanthemums portfolio strategy under the slogan: “WE GROW EMOTIONS”. As part of the new portfolio strategy, Danziger divided their MUMs assortment into 7 different collections, each one of them expressing some kind of emotion that will evoke in people, when receiving or buying flowers. Click here to view the full story: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwBD0HJXnyo&t=5s

“As leading breeders, this is our obligation to keep bringing innovation to the market. Through innovative floriculture, creative collaboration and a spark of imagination, we strive to develop extraordinary varieties that help our customers achieve extraordinary success, said Anat Moshes, Vice President, Cut Flowers Sales at Danziger. This year we’ve included even more creative solutions, that will bring value added to everyone in the entire value chain, including the retailers, she added.

The 20-21 introductions include the following new series’:

GLOSS™ – A new type of Carnation hybrid that introduces bright colors assortment with a more attractive foliage appeal and a rare combination of good ratio between the volume and the weight of the stems, long vase life (16-18 days) and fragrance. The sterile flowers have no pollen shed and the plant have a very high resistance to Fusarium oxysporum f.sp. In addition, this new type of Carnation has long Improved tolerance to high temperatures.

BON BON SCOOP™ – Danziger Scabiosa SCOOP® answers the global trend of rich, cushion style flowers. This unique, different, full of color, and very versatile flower can be used in any arrangement at any stage – closed, open or even after all leaves have fallen. This successful series gained its recognition as a unique focal, as an innovative and refreshing product, for bouquets, arrangements and different events around the year. The new BON BON SCOOP™ series, with its very attractive full and ball shaped flowers is a great addition to Danziger successful SCOOP® series. Its pedicels are Long, thick and strong with no pollen shed. This new series includes 4 new varieties with long vase life (3 to 4 days more than other Scabiosa varieties).

PAINTBALL™ POPPY – a new Craspedia variety that was added to Danziger PAINTBALL™ series. A unique oblong inflorescence shape with a great size of 4cm in length and 3cm in Diameter. These strong stems that stand erect, have a very uniform growth and are easy and efficient to harvest. Its yield is higher in comparison to other Craspedia varieties, and its Fusarium tolerance is greater than that of other Craspedia varieties.

WE GROW EMOTIONS – As a part of the new Chrysanthemum portfolio strategy, Danziger introduces 25 new varieties to be added to their rich Chrysanthemum assortments this coming season. Among these wonderful flowers are: AMOR™ AMARILLA (Daisy collection) with its amazing green center and an attractive bright yellow color of petals. PASIÓN™ DE MANZANA, (Cushion collection), an innovative and unique variety with flowers of 3 colors. PASION™ SUNSET, which has a real WOW effect with its very good orange color and high number of flowers per stem (6 to 8).

Danziger, a global leading breeder of bedding plants and cut flowers, holds hundreds of patents and breeder’s rights and offers over 600 different plant varieties, sold in more than 65 countries. The company’s R&D department is one of the largest in the field, and it operates advanced production sites on three continents. Danziger markets its varieties to approximately 1,000 customers and holds more than 200 license agreements with nurseries worldwide.

