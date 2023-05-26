Danziger Set to Introduce Enchante Limonium at Flower Trials & IFTEX Events

Growers, wholesalers, retailers, exporters, and industry professionals, will have a unique opportunity to view Danziger’s full flower assortment at IFTEX Kenya, taking place from June 6th to June 8th. In parallel to the IFTEX event, Danziger Kenya will host visitors in Danziger Open Days taking place in Beauty Line farm, in Naivasha, between the 6th and the 9th of June. Following these events, Danziger will also showcase their products at the Flower Trials event in the Netherlands, taking place from June 13th to June 16th at Imperial Plants facilities (for the full details check the Flower Trials site).

Danziger’s display will showcase an array of innovative products, including Million Daisy™ and XLence® Gypsophila, Paintball™ Craspedia, Skyler™ and Skyler Splash™ Veronica, Enchante™ Limonium, Scoop® Scabiosa, Senti™ Roses, Chrysanthemum, Green Dragon, Gerbera and many more. Among these novelties will also be presented a brand new soon to come variety of Rumex.

“We are excited to welcome our customers to these special events and to share our latest innovations,” said Ori Danziger, Deputy CEO. “This year is extra special for us, as we are celebrating our 70th anniversary and we want to celebrate it together with our customers. Therefore, Flower Trials visitors are invited to visit our display area and to join us for a daily Happy Hour from 15:00pm with some drinks and delicious falafel”, he added.

For more information and to schedule a visit at Flower Trials, please contact us at https://bit.ly/3q2SjyJ

Here is a sneak peek to two of Danziger’s novelties that will be presented:

RUMEX – The newly introduced Rumex variety is an ideal fit for the current green trend. With its flexible inflorescence shape, long stems ranging from 90 to 150cm, abundant flowers, and strong presence, this variety offers endless options for creativity. Its graceful and flowing movements, coupled with its feminine softness, make it a perfect addition to any floral arrangement or design.Furthermore, Rumex can stand alone and still make a bold statement.

ENCHANTE™ LIMONIUM is a captivating new variety that combines the best of both worlds. With a stunning deep blue color and magical white glitter, its voluminous inflorescence is sure to catch the eye. The variety boasts strong and flexible stems that range from 60-80cm in length and do not break easily, all while being odorless. The Enchante™ Limonium also maintains its color even when dried and has an impressive vase life.

About Danziger

Founded in the 1950s, Danziger is one of the world’s most innovative floriculture companies; creating extraordinary flower varieties that help customers all along the supply chain, achieve extraordinary success.

Powered by one of the flower industry’s largest R&D departments, and with cutting-edge propagation facilities and nurseries in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya, and Colombia, Danziger supplies elite quality vegetative material to about 1,000 customers in over 60 countries.

Danziger manages hundreds of varieties under Plant Breeders’ Rights. Through collaborative partnerships with growers, Danziger continuously explores new ways to capture the market’s imagination, while staying true to its roots as a family business.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.danzigeronline.com or contact our marketing team at: marketing@danziger.co.il