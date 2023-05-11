Danziger to Launch a New Program at Flower Trials Tailored For Home Gardeners

Danziger is proud to open the 2024 season at Flower Trials with an innovative new concept: Garden to Vase, enabling consumers to get the best from their gardens: GROW. CUT. ENJOY. REPEAT

As a part of this new and innovative concept, Danziger has leveraged its experience in cut flower breeding to the selection of the most suitable cut flower varieties for home cultivation and to ensure the finest results for the end consumer.

The Garden to Vase program includes several cut flower varieties that were tested and selected according to the best garden performance and appearance.

Garden to Vase includes Festival® Pink Lady Gypsophila, Focal Scoop™ Dark Purple Scabiosa, Solar Glory® Solidago and Skyler™ Blue Veronica and more.

Now more than ever, it is clear that gardening is a wonderful way to connect with nature, enjoy a healthy outdoor activity and experience a sense of wellbeing and balance from lovingly growing flowers (in soil or pots).

Danziger’s Garden to Vase varieties are designed to deliver all these benefits and more.

Nothing compares to growing, nurturing and collecting fresh flowers from your own garden – the sense of accomplishment and delight in the lovely,

natural-looking flower bouquets in your very own home (or a beautiful gift to someone you love).

DIY growing of bouquets at home is the sustainable and natural way to enjoy the joy of flowers,

while buying less and contributing to the preservation of our environment and planet.

“At Danziger, we’re excited to bring the joy and beauty of nature straight from the garden into every home by offering our new Garden to Vase line of bedding plants.

This new concept creates value throughout the entire supply chain – from young plant producers, growers, retailers to the end-consumers”, says Ori Danziger, deputy CEO.

At this year’s Flower Trials, alongside the launch of this promising program, Danziger will present its novelties, highlights and assortments for the 2024 season, including annual, perennial and cut flower varieties.

Book your visit at Danziger’s sites to discover the new collections, hottest horticultural trends and marketing concepts inspired by nature. >>> https://bit.ly/3VToP28

About Danziger

Through innovative floriculture, creative collaboration, and a spark of imagination, Danziger strives to develop extraordinary flowers to help customers achieve extraordinary success. Danziger is a global leader in bedding plant and cut flower breeding, backed by one of the largest R&D departments in the world. More than 100 scientists, researchers, and professional breeders work to invent new varieties that are more durable, efficient, profitable, and BEAUTIFUL. Nearly 1,000 customers in more than 60 countries benefit from Danziger varieties. Founded in 1953, the family-owned company is committed to bringing personal service to its customers. Danziger employs more than 1,500 people worldwide, with propagation facilities in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya, and Colombia. For more information, visit our website: www.danzigeronline.com