Danziger Will Present a Rainbow of Colors, Shapes and Textures at Their Upcoming Chrysanthemum Open Days

Bringing a rainbow of colours and a plethora of shapes, textures and sizes is Danziger’s Annual Chrysanthemum Open Days at the company’s cutting farm in Vereda Pontezuela, Colombia. This year, the event will go live and online between 30th of August until the 3rd September 2021. Visit in person or order your own virtual tour and be the first to know about Danziger’s spectacular flower types, high-impact colours, exclusive offers, and much more.

No one other than the Israeli breeder better understands that time is precious. To help growers, wholesalers, florists and floral designers explore the vast amount of new chrysanthemums, Danziger will use eye-catching colour blocking. Plus, the company has grouped all mums of the same type together.

The event comes as questions remain about foreign travel. Attendees who cannot travel due to Covid-19 quarantaine and health measures will be nevertheless treated first-class. A spectacular chrysanthemum ante-premiere awaits them online one week prior to the Open House event. Going virtual means buyers can send their team in greater numbers which means more meetings and more knowledge sharing. (To set up your own virtual tour and to explore some of Danziger highlights click here)

Standing out proudly are seven categories of mums: AmorTM (daisy), PasiónTM (cushion), EmpatíaTM (Anemone), EsperanzaTM (daisies with a high petal count), EnergíaTM (santini), FelicidadTM (button) and InspiraciónTM (spider).

It is no coincidence that the brand names convey strong emotions. ‘Danziger Chrysanthemums – We Grow Emotions’ is the tagline of the company’s ad campaign focusing on how the seven chrysanthemum lines they created make people feel. Its underlying message is that flower breeding for emotion is important because we all know that emotions are key drivers of great customer experience.

Emotions and colours go hand in hand. White flowers, for example, signify purity and sophistication, and are used to round out other brighter, more eccentric florals in a bouquet, adding texture and depth, or as a stand alone centrepiece. White chrysanthemums and weddings are an ever-lasting love affair, with FrescolitaTM from the Amor collection being a firm favourite with brides because of its high bud count per stem and fresh green centre.

Yellow chrysanthemums are symbols of cheerfulness, new beginnings, are sun-kissed and therefore full of energy. The aptly named PasiónTM Almendra Solkiss from the Pasión collection immediately impacts happiness and customer satisfaction as it features an excepctional vase life spanning 20 days.

Pretty in pink is AmorTM Candy from the Amor collection. It is a daisy type mum eye-cathing in every bouquet or arrangement thanks to its vibrant pink colour. Pink chrysanthemums are the perfect feel-good flower and come in different shades. Light pink is a symbol for grace, elegance and romance, while dark pink signifies gratitude and appreciation.

While white, yellow and pink are the world’s best-selling chrysanthemum colours, Danziger newest chrysanthemum portfolio also includes blooms in other exquisite tones such as tangerine, peach, green and lemon lime.

Danziger’s event is unique in the true sense of the word. Because the Chrysanthemum extravaganza will run parellel to a display of one-of-a-kind blooms such as Craspedia, Lepidium, Veronica, Solidago, Limonium and many more. And no other Chrysanthemum breeder offers such additional bonus during Colombia’s chrysanthemum days.

About Danziger

Founded in the 1950s, Danziger is one of the world’s most innovative floriculture companies; creating extraordinary flower varieties that help customers all along the supply chain, achieve extraordinary success.

Powered by one of the flower industry’s largest R&D departments, and with cutting-edge propagation facilities and nurseries in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya, and Colombia, Danziger supplies elite quality vegetative material to about 1,000 customers in over 60 countries.

Danziger manages hundreds of varieties under Plant Breeders’ Rights. Through collaborative partnerships with growers, Danziger continuously explores new ways to capture the market’s imagination, while staying true to its roots as a family business.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.danzigeronline.com or contact our marketing team at: marketing@danziger.co.il