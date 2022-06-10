Dare to be Different in 2023 – Danziger Delivers More for the New Season

Danziger is daring to be different in 2023, providing must-have genetics with bold colors, striking patterns, and growth habits that growers want. “We know that everyone is looking to get more out of every part of their business,” says Ori Danziger, deputy CEO. “That’s why we are focusing on bringing more value to every interaction. For 2023 we’re highlighting the creativity of our breeders, showcasing plants with more personality that stand out at retail.”

Danziger’s technology-driving breeding develops exciting and unique varieties without sacrificing the reliable performance growers need. Pair that ‘wow factor’ with exceptional customer service, flexible programs that save time and money, and a passion for grower success and you have the Danziger growing experience.

Come see our newest varieties in real, outdoor fields and greenhouses. This year, for your convenience, the Danziger Open House Event, where we celebrate our love for new plants and industry innovations, will be held in two locations:

Imperial Plants – The Netherlands

Gartenbau Bongartz– Germany

SALLYFUN™ Blue Lagoon Salvia farinacea

The extra-large blue flowers of SALLYFUN™ Blue Lagoon cover the plant throughout the summer season.

This heat-tolerant salvia features an early and uniform bloom, with strong radial branching.

Stunning in gallons, combos and in the landscape, it’s a must-have plant for pollinator programs. It’s also very easy to grow, so home gardeners love it.

RIMarkable™ Petunia

The deep-violet blooms, looped with a distinctive white rim make the new RIMarkable™ Petunia truly remarkable.

A wonderful example of breeding creativity, this new standout variety will be the must-have petunia home gardeners want next season.

RIMarkable features a mounding and trailing habit that makes it a perfect edition to larger premium baskets and combos.

GOLF™ Beauty Improved Craspedia

If creativity were a plant, it would be GOLF™ Beauty Improved. This annual offers the unique conversation piece every home gardener is looking for, and the golf ball-shaped, bright yellow blooms are true head turners in the garden center. The newly improved variety has more vigor and flower power with increased ease of rooting under any light condition. GOLF Beauty works well in stand-alone gallons, offers a fun and surprising thriller plant in combinations and is a striking addition to garden beds.

Danziger’s 2023 digital catalog is available now, making early planning more convenient. Both digital and print versions of the catalog highlight all the 2023 introductions, as well as customer favorites, with more culture information, growing tips and QR codes to take viewers directly to the website pages. Product sheets are easily viewed and printed for convenient reference in the greenhouse. Through the digital version, customers can access variety and series videos with just one click. The catalog also features more lifestyle shots, more intuitive organization of plants and programs and the inclusion of Danziger’s first-year flowering ThinkPlants perennial varieties.

Check out the entire Danziger assortment in the 2023 catalog.