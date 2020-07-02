Data Shows That Viewing a Flower Promotes Recovery From Psychological Stress

Japan’s National Agriculture and Food Research Organization (NARO) had demonstrated that viewing a flower image affects the brain activity and thereby induce psychological and physiological reaction which supports recovery from psychological stress.

The experiment put the subject group under a visual stress followed by showing a typical flower image which led to downregulation of negative emotions and decrease in elevated blood pressure and cortisol levels. Through this research, the mechanism of viewing flowers to reduce human stress was explained scientifically using psychology, physiology and neuroimaging techniques.

NARO, in collaboration with the University of Tsukuba, had clarified the mechanism of passive viewing of a flower image promoting recovery from stress by collecting evidence using psychological, physiological and neuroimaging methods.

