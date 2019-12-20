All-America Selections, National Garden Bureau Announce Dates for the 2020 Summer Summit

Prepare your passports! All-America Selections, Home Garden Seed Association and National Garden Bureau are going to Vancouver, B.C. for their 2020 summer meeting!

Annually, All-America Selections, Home Garden Seed Association and National Garden Bureau host summer meetings for their members within the home garden industry.

In 2020, for the first time since 2015, the three organizations are joining forces to host a meeting for AAS judges, AAS Display Gardens, NGB members, HGSA members, other AAS Ambassadors, breeders, brokers, growers, retailers, media, garden writers and anyone who would like to attend to learn more about the organizations and their activities are welcome to attend. The dates are September 9-11, 2020 with the AAS Judges meeting held early on Saturday, September 12.

Event Overview*:

You will want to plan your visit to stay additional days! You will have active plans for 2.25 days but there is so much more to see! (Note: the Westin will extend the special room rate through Saturday)

Trip Advisor provides this list of things to do in Vancouver.

Interested in attending? Registration will open early in 2020.

For hotel information, click here for registration details for the The Westin Wall Centre Vancouver Airport in Richmond, B.C.

*Exact events and tour stops subject to change

For more information, contact Diane Blazek or Amanda Shepherd.