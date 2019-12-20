All-America Selections, National Garden Bureau Announce Dates for the 2020 Summer Summit

Prepare your passports! All-America Selections, Home Garden Seed Association and National Garden Bureau are going to Vancouver, B.C. for their 2020 summer meeting!
Annually, All-America Selections, Home Garden Seed Association and National Garden Bureau host summer meetings for their members within the home garden industry.
In 2020, for the first time since 2015, the three organizations are joining forces to host a meeting for AAS judges, AAS Display Gardens, NGB members, HGSA members, other AAS Ambassadors, breeders, brokers, growers, retailers, media, garden writers and anyone who would like to attend to learn more about the organizations and their activities are welcome to attend. The dates are September 9-11, 2020 with the AAS Judges meeting held early on Saturday, September 12.
Event Overview*:
- Wednesday, September 9: Day of arrival. Registration is open from 4-6 p.m. Welcome Reception is from 6-8 p.m. at The Westin Wall Centre Vancouver Aiport in Richmond, B.C.
- Thursday, September 10 and Friday, September 11: Site visits for tours include our host and both the AAS and HGSA Trials site West Coast Seeds, AAS Trials at Minter’s Country Gardens, Van Belle Nursery, Qualitree Propagators, VanDusen Botanic Garden, UBC’s Botanical Garden, Emma Lea Farms, Westham Island Herb Farm and much more!
- Thursday, September 10: Tonight’s banquet will have a special theme in honor of National Garden Bureau’s 100th anniversary.
- Friday, September 11: Tonight’s dinner is the “almost-famous” Dinner with Peers where we get to explore the many cuisines this region has to offer.
- Saturday, September 12: AAS Judge’s Meeting from 7:00-9:00 a.m. so you can still enjoy the day sightseeing, if you choose.
You will want to plan your visit to stay additional days! You will have active plans for 2.25 days but there is so much more to see! (Note: the Westin will extend the special room rate through Saturday)
Trip Advisor provides this list of things to do in Vancouver.
Interested in attending? Registration will open early in 2020.
For hotel information, click here for registration details for the The Westin Wall Centre Vancouver Airport in Richmond, B.C.
*Exact events and tour stops subject to change
For more information, contact Diane Blazek or Amanda Shepherd.