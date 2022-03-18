David Austin Roses Celebrates the Launch of Two Glorious New Rose Varieties Alongside a Special 60th Anniversary Edition of The Handbook of Roses

A CELEBRATORY YEAR OF NEW BLOOMS AND JUBILATION

David Austin Roses is thrilled to launch two new varieties for 2022, a season which also celebrates a historic milestone for the English Rose breeder, marking 60 years of the production of the David Austin Roses Handbook of Roses. Much loved and industry respected, the special 60th edition shares its anniversary with the year of the Platinum Jubilee, by which one of the highly anticipated new varieties was inspired.

DAVID AUSTIN’S NEW VARIETIES FOR 2022

Elizabeth (Ausmajesty)

Named in honour and admiration of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest serving monarch, David Austin Roses is proud to welcome ‘Elizabeth’ to the family, as the nation celebrates 70 years since The Queen’s accession to the throne in 1952.

A unique rose of true majesty and grace, ‘Elizabeth’ will make a commanding presence in any garden with her notable repeat flowering and exceptional generosity and continuity. Her pretty blooms feature a neat button eye at the centre, embellished with a gentle touch of golden apricot and there is a blossom-like quality to her appearance in the way her blooms are held in medium to large clusters of plentiful flat rosettes, which gently change from crisp apple blossom pink to the gentlest blush white. She has a strong, sweet, yet fresh fragrance with hints of lemon sherbet and Old Rose. Her delightful mantle of blooms is showcased against her regal dark green foliage, which is textured and Old Rose in style.

Bring me Sunshine (Ausernie)

‘Bring me Sunshine’ is a joyous rose whose warmth, openness and positivity emanate through richly filled cupped rosettes of bold yellow orange. Friendly and inviting, each bloom is filled with deeply layered petals held contentedly within a defined golden chalice setting. Classically English Rose in character, ‘Bring Me Sunshine’ has wellshaped blooms that change over time, from rich sunset hues to paler apricot tones.

Full of sparkling personality, the variety will perform well in any garden, bringing a feelgood quality to any border, container or raised bed and will add a little sunshine to a shadier spot. Named as a tribute to the cheerful musical classic made famous in 1969 by the much-loved comedy duo, Morecambe and Wise, whose effervescent humour and sunny disposition were a firm favourite of the late David Austin Snr.

CELEBRATING 60 YEARS OF INSPIRATION

The creation of the special 60th edition Handbook of Roses is reminiscent of the labour of love that helps to produce the English Rose itself. The celebratory publication is a chance to reflect upon the last 60 years, and all that has made David Austin Roses what it is today.

A world away from the simple pamphlet first published in 1962, this anniversary year sees the Shropshire-based breeder of fine English

Roses publish a spectacular special edition Handbook, featuring the launch of two glorious new varieties, inspired by state and stage – ‘Elizabeth’ (Ausmajesty) and Bring me Sunshine (Ausernie).

Including striking archive photography from over the years, inspiring real gardens, and expert articles from which to draw ideas and inspiration for gardens of all shapes, styles and sizes, the Handbook of Roses showcases some of the best-loved English Rose varieties of our time. Readers will be enthralled by a behind the scenes view into the eclectic and at times eccentric home of the English Rose – the people, the place and the plants themselves.

Of the anniversary, David J.C. Austin reflects:

“It is a great honour to issue this special 60th anniversary edition of our much-loved Handbook of Roses; to do so is testament to the unfailing passion, dedication and expertise of the David Austin Roses team – brought to bear by the spirit and tenacity of my late father.

We are truly honoured to welcome two exquisite new varieties, ‘Elizabeth’ and ‘Bring Me Sunshine’ to the collection in this anniversary year. To think it all started with just one rose and a vision to bring the beauty, charm and fragrance of the English rose to gardens everywhere. The world has changed and moved on unrecognisably since that time, but our work continues in the same vein with our plants, our people and the environment at our core.

I very much hope you enjoy our celebratory Handbook of Roses and wish you all the happiest and healthiest of years in your gardens.”

The special 60th edition Handbook of Roses will be available on request from the end of February. To request your copy, email media@davidaustinroses.co.uk.

ABOUT DAVID AUSTIN ROSES LIMITED

David Austin Roses Limited is a world-leading breeder of fine English Roses. A family business based in the Shropshire countryside, the company has over 200 varieties of roses to its name. In 1961, David Austin Snr (1926-2018) introduced his first English Rose, ‘Constance Spry’. Now, 60 years on, his collection of English Roses are celebrated throughout the world, winning a plethora of awards for their exceptional beauty, delicious fragrances and outstanding garden performance.

David Austin Garden Roses: www.davidaustinroses.co.uk