David Salman’s Waterwise Gardening, LLC. Joins High Country Gardens online

Waterwise Gardening, LLC., a Santa Fe staple for wholesale waterwise plants and gardening education, is joining the High Country Gardens brand.

Both companies were originally founded by David Salman, distinguished recipient of the 2008 American Horticultural Society Great American Gardeners Award, The Home Garden Seed Association’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award and the Colorado Nursery and Greenhouse Association Hall of Fame Award. In 2012, Salman closed Santa Fe Greenhouses and merged its mail-order division, High Country Gardens with American Meadows to continue to make David’s unique plants available to a national audience. Two years later, David and his wife, Ava, started Waterwise Gardening, LLC.

David Salman passed away on June 5th 2022.

Salman was well known for seeking out and propagating unique and waterwise plant species native to the wild landscapes of the Southwest. His many years of intrepid explorations collecting seeds and specimens around the world led to the introduction of more than 60 plants to the horticulture trade.

In August 2021, he began training his successor in waterwise plant cultivation, Lauren Carvalho. For 10 months, Salman guided her as she served as Head Grower for Waterwise Gardening. Carvalho will be joining the High Country Gardens team as Horticulture Manager.

The highly sought-after plants previously available at the Waterwise Gardening Santa Fe growing facility will now be available online at HighCountryGardens.com. Salman’s vital and cherished gardening advice will be preserved in an on-line learning center currently in production on the High Country Gardens website.

High Country Gardens is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023 and will carry on David Salman’s mission for sustainable gardening in the American West.

To learn more about David Salman’s legacy https://www.highcountrygardens.com/gardening/in-memoriam-david-salman