De Vroomen Garden Products Supplies the Magnificent Mile Tulip Display

GURNEE, Ill. – De Vroomen Garden Products (www.devroomen.com), a leading wholesale supplier of world-renowned Dutch bulbs, seeds and other horticulture products, is proud to announce its pivotal role in supplying thousands of premium tulip bulbs for The Magnificent Mile Tulip Display along Chicago’s Michigan Avenue for spring 2025.

The Magnificent Mile Tulip Display, a cherished Chicago tradition for decades, transforms Michigan Avenue—one of the city’s most iconic and vibrant thoroughfares, celebrated for its architecture, shopping and cultural landmarks—into a breathtaking floral spectacle each year. This captivating display enchants both city residents and visitors, offering a stunning showcase of blooms that heralds the arrival of the spring season.

The Magnificent Mile Tulip Display for 2025 is anticipated to be one of the most impressive to date, sourced by De Vroomen’s expanded supply of The Magnificent Mile Tulip variety. This special tulip, also known as “Chicago’s Hometown Bloom,” made its debut in spring 2024 during a trial planting when De Vroomen provided 4,000 bulbs for its inaugural presentation at 625 North Michigan Avenue. The tulip quickly stole the spotlight among local Chicagoans and tourists walking the mile-long display, receiving great fanfare for its silky yellow petals, tangerine blush and delicate red edges as well as its tall, sturdy stems designed to withstand Chicago’s notorious spring winds.

The cultural significance of The Magnificent Mile Tulip was further solidified in April 2024 when it was ceremoniously baptized by Bart Twaalfhoven, Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. This event marked an important milestone in De Vroomen’s history and underscored its enduring connection to Dutch horticultural excellence.

“De Vroomen is honored to contribute to the time-honored legacy of Chicago’s annual tulip installation,” said Joris Philippo, head of De Vroomen Garden Products’ Dutch office. “We take great pride in partnering with The Magnificent Mile Association to enhance Chicago’s public space with this cherished bloom, anticipating the joy and beauty these tulips will bring to residents and those who visit the city.”

De Vroomen, building on the success of the tulip’s 2024 introduction, has continued its supply for Chicago’s 2025 bloom season, providing The Magnificent Mile Association with an impressive 15,000 bulbs to further elevate the quality and impact of this beloved annual springtime tradition.

The execution of this year’s display involved a highly coordinated, multi-year process for De Vroomen, beginning in spring 2023 with detailed bulb quantity assessments and comprehensive logistical planning in collaboration with the supplier’s grower partner, Clarence Davids & Co. of Plainfield, Illinois. The process progressed with the precise planting of bulbs in fall 2023, followed by the strategic cutting of flower tops in April 2024 to promote optimal bulb development and ensure a successful harvest later that year.

The final phase culminates with the much-anticipated bloom, expected to begin transforming Michigan Avenue into a brilliant spectrum of color starting mid-April 2025 and continuing into the spring season. Chicago city dwellers and others are invited to experience the splendor of the 2025 spring tulip showcase along Michigan Avenue during the anticipated bloom season.

The Magnificent Mile Tulip is also a highlight of De Vroomen Garden Products’ 100-year anniversary celebration, reinforcing the company’s century-long commitment to horticultural excellence. As part of its anniversary festivities, De Vroomen has produced a commemorative 100-year video that celebrates its rich history and ongoing dedication to enhancing landscapes across the U.S.

De Vroomen’s “Spring 2025 Wholesale Grower Catalog” features The Magnificent Mile Tulip, alongside an extensive range of other, high-quality horticulture products. Professional growers, retailers and landscape contractors can explore the full catalog at www.devroomen.com.

Consumers looking to enhance their home gardens with the radiance of The Magnificent Mile Tulip can purchase the variety through The Magnificent Mile Association’s official retail partner, Chalet.

For more information about De Vroomen Garden Products and its premium horticultural offerings, visit www.devroomen.com.