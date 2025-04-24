De Vroomen Garden Products Unveils Miffy Gardening Collection

GURNEE, Ill. – De Vroomen Garden Products (www.devroomen.com), a leading wholesale supplier of world-renowned Dutch bulbs, seeds and other horticultural products, has announced the launch of its newest kids’ gardening line, the Miffy Gardening Collection. This playful and educational product series is designed to spark children’s interest in gardening and nature through approachable, kid-friendly tools and materials.

De Vroomen continues to solidify its role as an innovator in the green industry with the debut of the Miffy Collection, launched earlier this year. The company is committed to designing thoughtful programs, collections and products that inspire and engage young gardeners while introducing them to the joys of planting and growing.

The Miffy Collection, developed in partnership with Philos, De Vroomen’s educational and creative product division, and Mercis, Global IP owner of Miffy, offers a charming selection of Miffy-themed children’s gardening products. The product line includes premium flower bulbs, colorful flower boxes and pot kits, and a variety of kid-sized garden tools—all inspired by the beloved white bunny, Miffy.

“Our future begins with our children, and it is our responsibility to foster an environment that inspires them to care for the world they will one day inherit,” said Joris Philippo, founder of Philos and representative of De Vroomen’s Holland office. “By creating fun and engaging gardening products for kids, we’re not only encouraging healthy habits and outdoor activities from an early age, but we also helping them understand that nature gives generously; it’s up to us to teach the next generation to nurture and respect nature in return.”

De Vroomen’s latest child-centric gardening collection is now available for orders in the U.S. and Canada. The product line features 20 Miffy-themed products, with select highlights including:

The Miffy Heritage Spring Collection includes classic favorites such as tulips and daffodils, while the Miffy Heritage Summer Collection offers vibrant blooms like dahlias and gladiolus.

The product line also presents playful Miffy Flower Boxes, including the Miffy Flower Mosaic, Miffy Flower Garden and Miffy Diorama Box, giving youngsters a fun and educational way to explore gardens, flowers and nature.

Miffy Garden Tools for kids, including the Miffy Watering Can Cress, Miffy Terracotta Pots and Miffy Jute Bags, provide the ideal tools for growing flower seeds.

The Miffy Cultivating Kits transform gardening into a playful adventure. These kits invite young gardeners to experience the satisfaction of growing and harvesting their favorite vegetables.

The Miffy Gardening Collection also includes the Miffy Mini Greenhouse Strawberry, which comes with six terracotta pots for planting strawberry seeds. These products demonstrate De Vroomen Garden Products’ continued innovation in expanding its collections of kid-friendly gardening tools and educational resources.

Supermarkets, toy stores, bookstores, garden centers and other retailers interested in De Vroomen’s Miffy Collection can expect ongoing support, including point-of-purchase display options, marketing materials and comprehensive customer service designed to evoke in-store foot traffic and drive purchases of the collection.

For more information about Miffy, visit www.miffy.com, or to place an order, contact De Vroomen’s sales representatives or visit the company’s website at www.devroomen.com/spring-bulbs-bare-roots/miffy. Orders for the line’s seed stock items are available now for deliveries beginning spring 2025. Other new program items will be available this fall.

De Vroomen’s “Spring 2025 Retail Program Catalog” also features the Miffy Gardening Collection alongside an extensive range of other, high-quality horticulture products. Professional growers, retailers and landscape contractors can explore the full catalog at www.devroomen.com.