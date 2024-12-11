Decentralization – A Vital Part of Koppert’s Sustainability Strategy

Koppert Floral December 11, 2024

‘Decentralizing our production is one of the most important steps when it comes to increasing Koppert’s positive impact and reducing our negative footprint,’ says Director of Operations, Peter Couwels. ‘Bringing our products closer to our customer base naturally brings us closer to our sustainability goals.’

Koppert is increasingly implementing ‘local for local’ operations at headquarters and subsidiaries around the world to bring about shorter transportation distances, lower freight costs, risk mitigation for our living products, and a significant lowering of our emissions.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Koppert

