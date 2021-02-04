Decowraps Promotes a Safe Valentine’s Day by Gifting Customers Free Face Masks

DORAL, Fla. – Decowraps, a global leader in floral packaging, recently gifted thousands of disposal face masks to its customers. From the United States to South America, members of the floral industry have already been putting the gifts to good use.

Steven Tchira, Decowraps CEO, said, “With the spread of COVID-19 showing no signs of slowing down, we wanted to ensure the health and safety of our beloved floral community. Our team couldn’t think of a better way to show our love than to gift masks to customers, making sure they stay protected during their Valentine’s Day productions.”

Decowraps began manufacturing disposal face masks in April of 2020 in response to the global pandemic.

“It just felt like the right move,” Tchira said. “We had the materials and production capabilities to produce masks in large quantities. We wanted to do everything in our power to help protect others from the virus.”

Earlier in 2020, Decowraps also partnered with the CDC Foundation, an independent non-profit organization, in order to create a Floral Relief Packaging Collection. Items purchased from this collection helped support the CDC Foundation’s COVID-19 response efforts by donating 8% of its net proceeds back to the Foundation.

“We just want to keep giving back to our floral community, especially in times like these,” Tchira said. For over 20 years, Decowraps has provided modern retail organizations and their suppliers worldwide with innovative packaging products. As a result of global sourcing, vertical integration and superior personalized customer service, Decowraps built a reputation as a leading supplier of distinctive packaging options for all levels of fresh cut flowers and potted plants.