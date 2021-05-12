Decowraps Takes a Major Step Towards Sustainability by Officially Launching the Eco Wrap

DORAL, Fla – Decowraps, a leading supplier of floral packaging, is bringing sustainability to the forefront of the floral industry. By reducing plastic and paper usage, Eco Wraps prove to be the most effective sustainable rose packaging solution on the market today.

Eco Wraps are made of paper, which is a biobased, recyclable, and compostable. Designed specifically to transport roses, this innovative product minimizes waste without sacrificing protective quality. Eco Wraps save up to 55% of the materials used in other paper based wrapping solutions such as single face corrugated sheets.

This new sustainable product is created using an FDA approved fluorine-free, water-based, compostable coating. The special coating creates a strong barrier between the paper and humidity which ensures protection for the roses.

Steven Tchira, CEO for Decowraps, stated, “The idea behind this product came as a request of a leading mass market buyer, who was pursuing solutions in order to create a more sustainable floral program for their stores. For the past year and a half, they have been using Eco Wraps in their rose program as part of their commitment to trim back on plastic.”

According to AFIF (the Association of Floral Importers in Florida) in 2019 alone, a reported 2.3 billion stems of roses were imported into the United States. In most cases, Roses from Colombia are packed & transported using a combination of PET plastic and tissue paper. The combined paper/plastic wrap is detrimental to the environment as it contaminates recycling streams.

“We are not only excited to bring a more sustainable solution for the floral industry, but we are proud of our team for developing a product which has been tested and proven to be as effective as the current plastic wrapping to protect roses.” said Tchira.

FloraLife, a leading supplier of floral hydration solutions, also conducted a vase life observation test with the Eco Wrap at their South Carolina laboratory. Using roses provided by The Elite Flower, the result of the tests indicates Decowraps’ new sustainable solution provides roses a comparable shelf life to that of the standard plastic wrap. Furthermore, Eco Wraps are currently being field tested by several mayor grocers.

The current industry standard solution is harmful to the environment. By transitioning to Eco Wraps, the floral industry can make a positive impact by decreasing plastic production and waste.