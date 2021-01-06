Decowraps to Acquire Florigard

AALSMEER, NL – Decowraps, a leading supplier to the floral industry in the United States and Europe (www.decowraps.com) announced its acquisition of Florigard GMBH, a leading supplier of packaging for potted plants in Germany. The acquisition will enable Decowraps to strengthen its position in all types of floral packaging, especially in German-speaking countries.

Florigard was founded in 1982 and has grown into a full-service packaging company in Germany. Andreas Hamp, the current owner of Florigard, will remain with the Company spearheading the new German branch of Decowraps.

Decowraps partnered with the investment firm, Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm, last August. This is the first acquisition Decowraps has completed since Palladin made its investment.

“We are excited to strengthen our team in both the Potted Plant business as well as in the German speaking countries” stated Kees van de Lagemaat, General Manager of Decowraps Europe. “Andreas’ in-depth knowledge of the potted and local market will enable us to accelerate our growth, provide better customer service and be closer to the market.”

Andreas Hamp added: “We are excited to join Decowraps and I look forward expanding our product offerings and market presence. Decowraps is a strong designer and manufacturer of a variety of innovative packaging products, including new eco-friendly packaging. The Company has the same responsive DNA as Florigard and, together, we will be able to provide all customers with the packaging products they need at the right time and at the right cost.”

About Decowraps

Decowraps was founded by Steven Tchira in 1999, is headquartered in Miami, FL, and has additional design, production, and distribution facilities in Colombia, The Netherlands, Ecuador, Kenya, and China. The company is a leading supplier to the floral industry, focusing primarily on larger retail organizations and their suppliers worldwide. In-house design and sample capabilities, global sourcing, vertical integration, and personalized customer service have enabled Decowraps to achieve superior recognition and results as a supplier of innovative packaging options for all levels of fresh cut flowers and potted plants. The company provides its customers with custom and stock designs including sustainable options and prides itself on satisfying all customer requirements.