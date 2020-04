The variety Alamos will get a second colour variation from week 19. Zentoo will then start supplying Alamos Yellow, next to its purple-white sister Alamos. Alamos Yellow is a red spray chrysanthemum with bright yellow edges at the end of the petals. Together with the bright green heart, the colours of this new variety are really astonishing. A novelty in the multicolour segment that will add something special to each bouquet.

Grower: Zentoo

Amounts: 15.000 stems per week

VBN-code: 1235