Deliflor Chrysanten Introduces Cipria

The disbudded spider chrysanthemum variety Cipria is now being extended with a new colour: the salmon/orange Cipria Salmon.

Zentoo will supply Cipria Salmon as of Friday 17 September, additional to the pink Cipria.

A marvelous colour that suits each bouquet, whether it is an autumn arrangement with earthly autumn colours or a fresh spring bouquet with pastel shades. Cipria Salmon has an excellent vase life and beautiful strong petals.